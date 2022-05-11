Four area state legislators spoke at the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s public policy luncheon Tuesday.
District 2 State Sen. Danny Carroll and state representatives Chris Freeland, District 6, Richard Heath, District 2, and Steven Rudy, District 1, spoke about the achievements of this year’s session of the Kentucky Legislature. District 3 State Rep. Randy Bridges was unable to attend the event.
Brent Housman, the chair of business advocacy and vice chair of the chamber, served as the emcee of the event.
Heath spoke most about House Bill 5, which provided funding to the West Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies to help areas damaged by Dec. 10 tornadoes, including Heath’s home area of Graves County.
“It was $200 million appropriated for tornado relief,” he said. “Fifteen million was earmarked for buying trailers, which has been spent. Thirty million went to the Kentucky Department of Education to be used for the schools that were impacted by the tornado.
“Fortunately, there weren’t that many school impacted by the tornado, so we may have to put some of that back. We’ll see how it goes.”
Heath said the school buildings were in good shape, but several school buses were lost.
“We may have to spend $500 million for some of these school buses,” he said. “It was unclear if some of that $30 million that was sent to KDE could be used for that. We had conversations with their legislative liaisons and said, ‘If we need language, let us know. If we don’t, we just want to make sure that Mayfield can get the new buses.’
“In a few days, they texted back and said, ‘It’s covered. We can use the money for that.’ It was for buildings and repair and wrap-around services.”
Heath said the latest information was that $7 million of the $30 million appropriation was spent and that it looked like the remainder would be re-appropriated.
Heath also spoke about Senate Bill 150, which also appropriated funding for tornado-damaged areas.
Rudy gave an overview of the legislature’s accomplishments this year.
“It was truly a great session for business, a great session for social conservatives and a great session for liberty-loving conservatives,” he said. “We checked a lot of boxes in the General Assembly this year.”
Rudy praised the legislature for passing the budget for the biennium, drawing the redistricting maps and overriding 29 gubernatorial vetoes.
Carroll spoke about working with the Senate budget committee and dealing with the governor’s budget proposal and the House budget proposal.
“We were able to come up with a good product,” he said. “They did a great job in the conference committee of pulling everything together: A lot of money being spent, a lot of efforts to try to invest wisely in everything that we did to make sure that it’s something that would pay off in the future, so it had to be an investment — not just a pet project but an investment.”
Carroll said he wanted to do away with income taxes all at once when pushing for tax reform.
“I just thought we could use this opportunity with all the surplus funds to jump in with both feet and make the change,” he said. “People are a little sketchy about that with taxing services. You have to understand: It’s not just about revenue in Kentucky for the citizens that we have now; it’s about the future of this state.
“…With the tax reform and everything that we do now, there is an eye looking toward how to bring people into the commonwealth to live, how to keep people in the commonwealth, how to keep their wealth in the commonwealth.”
Freeland spoke about how tourism is a leading industry in western Kentucky.
“It’s kind of easy money,” he said. “It’s bringing people here and spending money here. It’s not our people paying (tourism-related taxes); it’s people visiting our state.
“I am very glad that we were able to get the $75 million in (American Rescue Plan Act) funds for tourism. Our (convention and visitors bureaus) and tourism have struggled over the last two years. They have been shut down and restricted to the point that it’s nearly impossible to do business.”
