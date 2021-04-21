West Kentucky’s five state legislators agree the time is right for tax reform in the commonwealth.
They voiced their support for the move while participating in a panel discussion during the recent week’s economic development/workforce training symposium “Re-Tooling Post COVID,” coordinated by West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
“I think we’re all in agreement,” said District 2 State Sen. Danny Carroll, R-Benton, in leading off the panel discussion. “It is time. It’s been time for a while.
“I do hope, and it’s something that I’m going to be pushing during the interim, to make that one of our very top priorities for the next session,” he said.
“It’s needed on so many different levels and I think now is the time for us to focus on that. I look forward to those discussions and addressing what our needs are as a state and as local governments.”
The state senator said he has received messages from many constituents expressing concern for local government’s inability to raise revenue to be able to address critical issues and provide quality services.
District 3 State Rep. Randy Bridges, R-Paducah, said he has “always been an advocate for major tax reform .. that’s one of the reasons I ran for office. We’ve got to change our tax structure to be more competitive with our neighboring states,” he said.
“Right now I think our cost of living is 16th in the nation. Tennessee is 6th, Illinois is 11th, and Missouri is 4th, so we’ve got a long way to go to make that better. I think the big part of that with Tennessee is they don’t have a personal income tax. They’re usage tax and those that ‘use’ it, pay for it, and those that don’t, don’t.
“We’re in agreement, it’s just getting that ball moving forward.”
He acknowledged that attempting to pass tax reform would have been difficult in the recently-concluded ‘short’ session of the General Assembly, since among other things, a budget had to be passed (when it is normally done in the longer session) due to COVID-19 concerns last year.
District 6 State Rep.Chris Freeland, R-Benton, said while there is agreement on the need for tax reform, “Kentucky seems to be divided into the western end, the eastern end, central zone and northern zone and each have their needs and priorities. So it’s getting that discussion where everyone can agree and everyone, I don’t say everyone can benefit, but the state can benefit.
“Certainly we want to advocate for western Kentucky ... that’s our main concern.”
District 1 State Rep. Steven Rudy, R-Paducah, who also serves as House Majority Floor Leader, said “tax reform remains a priority. Everybody agrees we need it, but what does it look like? That’s where the discussion oftentimes breaks down when you deal with this issue.
“That’s because most people, when they think of tax reform, is they want to pay fewer taxes and want somebody else to pay more,” he said. “That becomes very hard and very challenging. I think what we’re looking at with our position and the shape the general fund is in right now, who knows what the future holds?”
Still, Rudy said: “I think next year we can look at possibly tackling lowering that personal and corporate income tax even more than we did in 2018, and getting it down where we’re more competitive with our surrounding states and having a balanced approach.
“That will make it easier to pass a gas tax increase which will help us with infrastructure. Most of the states around us have increased their gas tax, but what we leave out of that is they’ve also lowered some other taxes when they did that. So, if we can tie those two together ...”
Rudy said he would have preferred to get tax reform done this year, but “in nine months we’ll be back at it. That certainly is a possibility and may be more palatable for the members to make that tough vote.”
One of the keys on tax reform, Rudy said, is that the state’s constitution “has our hands tied on a local level on the ways we can raise income, revenue for the needs and services local governments provide.”
He said a constitutional amendment, which will allow a local option sales tax, would appeal to people who prefer a sales tax over an income tax.
District 2 State Rep. Richard Heath, R-Mayfield, said: “I support the tax reform. I support taxes based on consumption, not production. And, I appreciated what Rep. Rudy did in the last tax reform by taking a step and then waiting to see what happened, what the unintended consequences were.”
