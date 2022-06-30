Communities across west Kentucky are making plans to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday.
Many cities have planned their own events spanning from Kentucky Lake and Murray to Paducah and Wickliffe, most expecting thousands to attend their individual celebrations and firework displays.
The city of Paducah Independence Day Celebration will take place on the evening of July 4, with food vendors opening to serve at 5 p.m. At the Wilson Stage, there will also be a meet-and-greet with musician J.D. Shelburne from 5-7 p.m., who will perform from 7:30-9 p.m.
Fireworks will begin on the Ohio River at 9:05 p.m., weather permitting.
“Paducah hosts one of the biggest Independence Day celebrations in the region, and we are looking forward to food, an incredible concert and fireworks,” Mayor George Bray said in a news release.
“Our residents and visitors can enjoy celebrating our nation’s independence coupled with a sense of normalcy as the event returns to Paducah’s beautiful riverfront.”
Due to COVID, the event was held at Paxton Park last year, though it will return to the riverfront this year.
Murray also has a large celebration in plan, Freedom Fest, with four days of events across the area to attend from July 1-4.
On July 1, the Murray Art Guild is hosting a summer party from 6-8 p.m. with the farmer’s market the morning of July 2 and a concert that evening featuring Soul Dog, Steve Green & Friends and Olivia Faye.
On July 4, many events are happening in Murray, including a Veterans remembrance ceremony at 7 a.m. at Chestnut Park, the Gary Taylor memorial breakfast at First Methodist Church from 7-9:30 a.m. and the Freedom Fest parade at 9 a.m. along Main Street.
Viewing for the Firework Extravaganza will be along Highway 641 North.
The Land Between the Lakes area has a large amount of celebrations and events coinciding with the holiday, with several meet the animal events from July 1-4, including the endangered red wolves, bobcats and the national bird, the Bald Eagle and several others. There are also multiple fireworks displays at several locations and times with the largest at Prizer Point at dusk July 4.
Wickliffe is also planning a Freedom at the Cross event starting at 6 p.m. with fireworks food and worship at 587 Fort Jefferson Hill.
For more information, there are several websites you can visit. For more on the Murray events, visit explorekentuckylake.com/events/freedom-fest/. For more information on the many Land Between the Lakes events, visit their event calendar at explorekentuckylake.com/events/. For the Paducah Independence Day Celebration, visit paducahky.gov/july-4th-independence-day-celebration.
