Area FFA chapters, members earn awards at national convention

Several area Future Farmers of America chapters earned awards at the 94th annual FFA National Convention held Oct. 27-30 in Indianapolis.
Those awards from students in western Kentucky include:
• American FFA Degree: Jackson Bruer of Carlisle County, Samuel Freeman of Trigg County, Colton George of Caldwell County, Hannah Greenfield of Caldwell County, Jace Craig Kelso of Calloway County, Daisy Major of Fulton County, Dawson Naranjo of Hickman County, Connor Potts of Calloway County, Tucker Swain of Calloway County and Zach Toon of Carlisle County.
• National Three-Star Chapters: Carlisle County.
• Meats Evaluation and Technology: Caldwell County, team silver emblem; Delanna Jones, Caldwell County, individual silver emblem; Destiny Mitchell, Caldwell County, individual silver emblem; Whitney Peck, Caldwell County, individual silver emblem; Kira Hartle, Caldwell County, individual bronze emblem.
• National Proficiency Award Finalists: Brian Gill of Caldwell County, beef production entrepreneurship; Paxton Boldry of McCracken County, landscape management.
• National FFA Band Selection: Avery Miller of McCracken County.
• National FFA Talent Participant: Arielle Evans of Trigg County.
Mallory White of Union County High School was elected the National FFA Eastern Region vice president. She will join five other national officers and travel more than 100,000 miles in the next year in service to more than 700,000 members of the National FFA Organization.
White will also visit with agriculture and business leaders and government officials as she serves as an ambassador for the organization and the agriculture industry. White will take a year off from her studies at Murray State University to fulfill the duties of her office.
