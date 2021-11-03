Area FFA chapters, members earn awards at national convention

Members of Carlisle County Future Farmers of America pose with their 2021 Three-Star Gold Rating plaque attachment last weekend at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis. Several area FFA chapters and members earned awards at the convention.

 Contributed photo

Several area Future Farmers of America chapters earned awards at the 94th annual FFA National Convention held Oct. 27-30 in Indianapolis.

Those awards from students in western Kentucky include:

• American FFA Degree: Jackson Bruer of Carlisle County, Samuel Freeman of Trigg County, Colton George of Caldwell County, Hannah Greenfield of Caldwell County, Jace Craig Kelso of Calloway County, Daisy Major of Fulton County, Dawson Naranjo of Hickman County, Connor Potts of Calloway County, Tucker Swain of Calloway County and Zach Toon of Carlisle County.

• National Three-Star Chapters: Carlisle County.

• Meats Evaluation and Technology: Caldwell County, team silver emblem; Delanna Jones, Caldwell County, individual silver emblem; Destiny Mitchell, Caldwell County, individual silver emblem; Whitney Peck, Caldwell County, individual silver emblem; Kira Hartle, Caldwell County, individual bronze emblem.

• National Proficiency Award Finalists: Brian Gill of Caldwell County, beef production entrepreneurship; Paxton Boldry of McCracken County, landscape management.

• National FFA Band Selection: Avery Miller of McCracken County.

• National FFA Talent Participant: Arielle Evans of Trigg County.

Mallory White of Union County High School was elected the National FFA Eastern Region vice president. She will join five other national officers and travel more than 100,000 miles in the next year in service to more than 700,000 members of the National FFA Organization.

White will also visit with agriculture and business leaders and government officials as she serves as an ambassador for the organization and the agriculture industry. White will take a year off from her studies at Murray State University to fulfill the duties of her office.

Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.

Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In