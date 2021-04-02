METROPOLIS, Ill. — From egg hunts to sunrise services, area residents will have the opportunity to enjoy various Easter events.
Massac County Ministerial Alliance will host Good Friday services at 12:10 p.m. Friday at First Christian Church, 420 Catherine St., in Metropolis.
Jim Duncan, preacher at Zion Evangelical Church, will bring the message. The public is invited to attend the service, which will last around 30 minutes. COVID-19 protocols will be followed.
Community Christian Church, 1150 Country Club Road, Metropolis, will host an Easter basket drive-thru in its parking lot from 1-3 p.m. Friday. In lieu of an egg hunt, goodie bags will handed out. The public is invited.
Grand Chain Library, with the help of the Shawnee unit of Home Extension, will host an Easter egg hunt at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Congregational Church Pavilion. The Easter Bunny will be available for pictures.
Several hundred people will celebrate the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ by attending 85th annual Easter sunrise service at Bald Knob Cross, located near Alto Pass in Union County, on Sunday.
Gates will open at 5 a.m.; handicap parking and on-site golf cart shuttles will be available. The service will begin at 6:30 a.m. with worship leaders Chris Parton and Kevin and Tricia Edwards, along with a worship band. The service will be broadcast live by WSIL-TV starting at 6:30 a.m.
Food trucks selling coffee and donuts will be at the site with 20% of their proceeds being donated to the cross.
For information, go to www.baldknobcross.com.
