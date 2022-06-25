The COVID-19 numbers in this area decreased slightly from last week, and McCracken County moved from the highest level of incidence rate to the second-highest level.
According to the Purchase District Health Department, McCracken County reported 169 cases from June 16 through Wednesday, a decrease of 25 cases from the June 9-15 report.
McCracken County has had 19,664 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020.
The incidence rate for the county also went down from 35.4 last week to 24.7 this week.
A COVID-19 incidence rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days. A color-coded map of Kentucky showing each county’s rate is distributed by the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
The highest incidence rate — more than 25 cases per 100,000 people — is shown in red, while the next-highest rate — 10 to 25 cases — is shown in orange. The third-highest rate — 1 to 10 cases — is shown in yellow, while the lowest rate — less than 1 case — is shown in green.
The number of Kentucky counties at the red level went from 29 last week to 26 this week.
Other incidence rates for surrounding counties include Ballard 7.2, Caldwell 22.4, Calloway 20.1, Carlisle 18.0, Fulton 12.0, Graves 22.6, Hickman 39.4, Livingston 45.1, Lyon 57.4 and Marshall 19.3.
Hickman, Livingston and Lyon counties are the only counties at the red level in western Kentucky. Most of the red counties are in the mountain regions of east-central Kentucky.
Incidence rates are issued each Monday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health. The weekly reports from the Purchase District Health Department are released each Thursday.
For more information on COVID-19 and other health issues, visit purchasehealth.org or call the PDHD at 270-444-9625.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.