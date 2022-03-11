The Purchase District Health Department issued a COVID-19 update on Thursday, showing the number of cases continues to decline, information confirmed by the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
The PDHD report showed that there were 67 new cases of COVID-19 in McCracken County from March 3 through Wednesday, an average of 9.6 cases per day. The department’s previous report, issued March 3, reported 83 new cases from Feb. 24 to March 2, or 11.9 cases per day.
The Feb. 24 report issued by the department showed 87 cases for Feb. 17-23, or 12.4 cases per day, while the Feb. 18 report showed 254 cases for Feb. 10-16, or 36.3 cases per day.
Through Wednesday, McCracken County has had 18,107 cases of COVID-19 since the first case was diagnosed in the county on March 23, 2020.
The county’s COVID-19 incidence rate continues to decline as well. An incidence rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health issues a color-coded incidence rate map each weekday showing the rates for all 120 Kentucky counties. The highest level, more than 25 cases per 100,000 people, is colored red, while the second-highest level, 10 to 25 cases, is colored orange. The third-highest level, 1 to 10 cases, is colored yellow, while the lowest level, less than 1 case per 100,000 people, is colored green.
Despite a moderate increase on Monday, McCracken County was back at the yellow level on Thursday with a rate of 9.4. The county had a rate of 9.0 on March 3 and 4 with a bump up to 10.0 on Monday. Incidence rates for Tuesday and Wednesday were not available.
Statewide, only 29 of Kentucky’s 120 counties are at the red level, including Crittenden County, the only red county in western Kentucky with a rate of 47.0. There are 53 counties at the orange level, 36 at the yellow level and two — including Hickman County — at the green level.
COVID incidence rates for counties in western Kentucky include Ballard, 9.1; Caldwell, 6.7; Calloway, 2.9; Carlisle, 6.0; Fulton, 7.2; Graves, 3.5; Hickman, 0.0; Livingston, 15,5; Lyon, 10.4; and Marshall, 6.0.
The Kentucky COVID-19 site at kycovid19.ky.gov has been using another measurement to show the spread of COVID-19 called community levels, showing each county on a color-coded map with low, medium and high community levels.
McCracken County was at the medium level on Thursday. At that level, medical experts recommend that people consider universal mask use in indoor settings with a large number of people. It also recommends that people at that level consider wearing a well-fitted mask in all indoor public settings.
Other area counties at the medium community level include Ballard, Caldwell, Graves, Hickman and Marshall.
Those at the high community level — where it is recommended that people wear well-fitting masks at all indoor public settings including schools and limit indoor in-person gatherings — are Carlisle, Crittenden, Livingston and Lyon.
Counties at the low community level — where it is recommended that people mask based on individual preference — are Calloway and Fulton.
Finally, the state showed on Thursday that McCracken County has a 5.02% positivity rate, or that about 1 out of every 20 tests was positive. A positivity rate is the number of COVID-19 tests that showed a positive result.
Positivity rates for area counties include Ballard, 4.415; Caldwell, 2.11%; Calloway, 3.31%; Carlisle, 1%; Crittenden, 9%; Fulton, 0%; Graves, 1.24%; Hickman, 0.93%; Livingston, 7.81%; Lyon, 2.81%; and Marshall, 4.68%.
