In the wake of the recent Supreme Court ruling regarding affirmative action in college admissions, schools across the country are re-evaluating admission practices. That’s while working to continue improving diversity on their campuses.
Colleges and universities in the region have some thoughts about Supreme Court’s ruling. They say they’re pledging to keep diversity at the forefront, whether affirmative action exists or not.
For some schools, the policy hadn’t been part of their admissions process for years. Others are working to figure out the impact this ruling will have at their institutions, if any.
The Supreme Court ruling ending affirmative action has many schools across the country making admissions changes.
Southern Illinois University Chancellor Austin Lanes says at SIU it’s business as usual.
“We do not admit students based on race. And we haven’t done that in a number of years,” Lane said.
At West Kentucky Community and Technical College, there is an open admissions policy accepting all students regardless race, gender, or other personal characteristics. SIU Carbondale follows a similar formula, only basing it on grades.
“They just need to have a 2.75 GPA and to take it a step further, we also eliminated the need for the SAT and the ACT,” said Lane.
According to Lane, this approach allows them to offer learning opportunities to students of all backgrounds.
“It’s allowed us to be one of the more diverse predominantly-white institutions. We’ve got close to upwards of 30 some odd% of students from underrepresented populations,” he said.
Lane says this only works if diversity is made a priority in other ways.
Murray State University agrees.
In a statement, MSU offered: “The ruling by the Supreme Court does not change our continued commitment to a diverse campus and student body.”
Lane says anti-racism is a pillar at SIU.
“Making sure that our campus is diverse — the students that are here. The faculty that are here. The staff. There’s always a sense of what’s happening from the D. E.I. angle,” he said.
The University of Tennessee System, with a branch in Martin, is reviewing, “any potential impact,” of the court’s decision.
In the meantime, they say they are focusing on access, retention, and engagement for all Tennesseans.
