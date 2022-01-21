Area churches use both in-person, virtual services

One of the hallmarks of the COVID-19 pandemic has been events being hosted online so people could participate and interact with others from the safety of their home, and religious services were not exempt. With many places of worship back to hosting in-person services, some have taken what they learned from hosting virtual services and sermons and continuing those practices for some of their members.
Several Paducah churches have decided to enhance their services by providing a virtual option to tune in to their in-person services. While some churchgoers continue to worship and attend in-person services, others are homebound and like having the flexibility to join along the in-person services on a livestream or watch a video of the service at a later time.
Rev. Charles Uhlik, rector of Grace Episcopal Church in Paducah, said some members of his church, including some elderly members and those with young families or health issues, have taken advantage of the church’s Facebook livestreams. Uhlik and other ministers preach to the in-person crowd; simultaneously, that sermon is being streamed online.
After having virtual services throughout 2020, he said he was happy to return to hosting in-person services all throughout 2021. While Uhlik said all of the members he has spoken with find in-person services to be the best way to worship, some homebound church members find the virtual services as the “best alternative.”
“I would say our homebound deeply appreciate having the online experience, to have some form of online connection with their church and their worship experience,” Uhlik said.
Nathan Joyce, senior pastor of preaching at Heartland Church, said his church started livestreaming services in 2019 for congregation members and families who were out of town on business or on vacation but still wanted to participate. Virtual attendance “skyrocketed” at the start of the pandemic when virtual services were still a novelty for many families. Joyce said many members have returned to in-person services at Heartland Church, but some still take advantage of virtual services.
“Since COVID, we have seen viewership go up, increase quite a bit,” Joyce said. “The numbers were astronomical at the beginning of March of 2020, but they have declined since then…they have declined, but still higher than they were before COVID.”
Joyce said he encourages those who are able to attend in-person services to stay connected with the congregation and participate in services. He wants to keep the virtual option available for those who are sick, out of town or unable to attend.
Uhlik also prefers having some people in the audience to preach to, as opposed to when he was preaching to empty pews in 2020 and only livestreaming. Grace Episcopal has also taken measures to ensure the safety of those who are attending in-person services, such as roping off every other pew for social distancing and encouraging people to wear face masks.
Part of the tradition of the Episcopal Church is to take communion. Uhlik said those participating virtually are allowed to use items they have at home, like wine and crackers. For those taking communion in-person, the church provides single-use plastic cups to help stop the spread of viruses.
Both Joyce and Uhlik noticed their churches’ livestreams and videos found audiences outside of Paducah and outside of Kentucky. Joyce said Heartland Church’s videos even drew some people who had never attended an in-person service there to join the congregation.
Grace Episcopal Church has also livestreamed several funerals, at the request of families, for those who are unable to attend.
Both Grace Episcopal Church and Heartland Church have invested in video systems to improve the quality of their videos and livestreams. Both churches plan to keep a virtual option going in addition to in-person services for those who, for one reason or another, cannot attend in person.
“[Livestreaming] is here to stay,” Joyce said.
“We probably will not ever get rid of [the virtual service]. We just find a lot of people who have found it either helpful for them to connect with their church or people of the congregation, and also to have a safe place where they can go and worship online,” Uhlik said.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.