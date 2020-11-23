All Kentucky churches faced a decision Sunday between in-person services or virtual following Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommendation to suspend in-person services last week in the face of a continued surge of COVID-19 cases.
Members of Christ Temple Church in Paducah are continuing to worship in-person. Pastor Anthony Walton said the congregation prefers these services.
“I’ve always wanted people to get a feel of the church atmosphere,” Walton said. “So when they come like I said they come by choice. And they would rather have an in-person service than virtual.”
The church takes congregants’ temperatures at the door, requires masks, sanitizes and practices social distancing. Walton believes these precautions make their services safe.
“Because of the precautions that we’re taking (so) that nobody can actually catch it here,” Walton said. “If they catch it, they catch it somewhere else. And I feel like that they were safe. And I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel like our people were safe.”
The pews at West End Baptist Church in Paducah are empty. Pastor Monte Hodges said they’re streaming services on Facebook and YouTube, because his congregation is a high-risk population.
“Some have some physical health issues,” Hodges said. “And so just to evaluate and say well we can do a service without putting someone in harm’s way.”
Hodges said while ministering virtually isn’t ideal, they want to be cautious. Both pastors are looking forward to the day when services will be as normal as possible.
Christ Temple Church also live streams their services. Pastor Walton said if Governor Beshear mandates virtual services, then they will comply.
