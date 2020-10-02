Four west Kentucky businesses are among 37 across the state who have earned the Governor’s Safety and Health Award for hours worked without a lost-time injury.
The 37 businesses worked more than 59 million hours without a lost-time injury in 2019-20. Locally, Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, in Kevil, earned 1,080,882 hours, and Swift and Staley, also in Kevil, earned 1,498,543 hours.
Calverty City businesses Sekisui Specialty Chemicals and Evonik earned 2,020,135 and 12,306,848 hours, respectively.
The Kentucky Labor Cabinet presents the Governor’s Safety and Health Award to highlight outstanding safety and health performance in Kentucky’s workplaces.
A business may qualify for the award if its employees achieve a required number of hours worked without experiencing a lost-time injury or illness. The required number of hours is dependent upon the number of employees.
“This pandemic has highlighted the importance of healthy and safe work environments. My top priority is the health and safety of all Kentuckians,” Gov. Andy Beshear said.
