Yes, lavender, lemon balm, oregano, along with basils are all members of the Mentha(mint) family, one of the largest of our plant families. With such a large family, how can you determine if a plant is in the family or not? All members have square stems, some are more distinctive than others. Some authorities claim there are 3,000 plants in the family, though others suggest that as it hybridizes readily, there are fewer true members.
The most familiar of the mints are peppermint (chewing gum) and spearmint (Kentucky mint julep). The latter has a spear-shape leaf and a mild flavor. Peppermint is much more spicey and pungent than spearmint. Other varieties are apple, chocolate, lemon, pineapple, and orange so named for a hint of their flavors. These mints grow in moist soil, even along a pond or stream edge and will spread. They will cross and loose their individual fragrance when planted side-by-side.
Lemon balm and lemon mint are not the same plant, but names often are interchangeable. Lemon balm, Melissa spp., has heart or rounded leaves, lemon mint is a Monarda spp. with typical spear-like mint leaves.
Basils (Genovese, purple, lemon, and curly) are Mediterranean natives that grow best in hot, dry soil and full sun. It has a strong, pungent taste reminiscent of anise or clove. Along with oregano and marjoram are known for their spicey flavors associated with Italian foods, especially pizza. It also combines well with strawberries, raspberries, and other fresh fruits. The plant was so highly esteemed that it was given the name basil meaning regal or noble.
Other Mediterranean natives are oregano, rosemary, oregano, and sage that prefer their native dry, poor, sunny soil. Lavender requires moist, rich soil, and rosemary is more fragrant when grown in a sheltered location.
THINGS TO DO
How much water do plants need? In a drought situation, if plants have not receive 1” per week, add another ½” for each average 10 degrees above 60 degrees. Divide the day high and night low to determine the additional water needed.
Save water by placing hanging and container plants on a bucket when watering. Allow water to drain into the bucket to run it through a second time or to water in-ground plants.
Garden — Deadhead hydrangeas by cutting the stem at a large branch leaving the buds just above the junction to winter over. Do not deadhead after frost but leave to protect the from winter weather and cut in the spring.
Vegetables — When planting spring crops in the fall, take into consideration plants require longer days to mature due to shorter days and less intense light. Add one to two weeks to the last frost date to determine the last planting date to avoid frost.
Radish (germinates in 20-29) days may be planted until September 24. Arugula germinates in 35 days, Spinach 35-40 days, and Detroit beets 59 days. Use the thinnings on salads. Our average first frost date is October 23. Cooler weather enhances color and flavor of root crops beets, carrots, Danvers 126 beets, radish and turnips.
Summer reading — ‘Smart Gardening, Step by Step’ from Horticulture magazine, $9.95, available digitally, ‘The Gardener’s Palette, Creating colour, Harmony in the Garden.
EVENTS
August 2: “Wicking Raised Beds,” Toolbox Series, 5 p.m., McCracken Co. Extension Office, 2025 New Holt Rd., Paducah, 270-554-9520.
August 3: “How to Grow a Fall Garden,” Lunch Break Gardening Series, Marshall Co. Extension Office, 12:15-12:45 p.m., $10 includes lunch. RSVP by August 1. 270-527-3385.
August 6-7: Land Between the Lakes Hummingbird Festival, Woodlands Nature Station, 270-924-2299. The weekend marks the beginning of the hummingbird migration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.