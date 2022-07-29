Yes, lavender, lemon balm, oregano, along with basils are all members of the Mentha(mint) family, one of the largest of our plant families. With such a large family, how can you determine if a plant is in the family or not? All members have square stems, some are more distinctive than others. Some authorities claim there are 3,000 plants in the family, though others suggest that as it hybridizes readily, there are fewer true members.

The most familiar of the mints are peppermint (chewing gum) and spearmint (Kentucky mint julep). The latter has a spear-shape leaf and a mild flavor. Peppermint is much more spicey and pungent than spearmint. Other varieties are apple, chocolate, lemon, pineapple, and orange so named for a hint of their flavors. These mints grow in moist soil, even along a pond or stream edge and will spread. They will cross and loose their individual fragrance when planted side-by-side.

