METROPOLIS, Ill. — Mermet Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area is a popular hunting and fishing destination, but once a year, it draws a different type of sportsman for one of the largest tourism events in the region.

These sportsmen aren’t interested in the wildlife or fish — they are focused on a different kind of animal: a foam one. That’s because they are competitive and amateur archers who will be shooting life-size high-density foam animal targets during the Mathews Pro/Am stop of the Delta McKenzie ASA Pro/Am Tour.

