METROPOLIS, Ill. — Mermet Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area is a popular hunting and fishing destination, but once a year, it draws a different type of sportsman for one of the largest tourism events in the region.
These sportsmen aren’t interested in the wildlife or fish — they are focused on a different kind of animal: a foam one. That’s because they are competitive and amateur archers who will be shooting life-size high-density foam animal targets during the Mathews Pro/Am stop of the Delta McKenzie ASA Pro/Am Tour.
While all the activity takes place Thursday, June 29, and concludes Sunday, July 2, participants will begin coming to the area on Wednesday, June 28, as registration begins and practice facilities open. The public is welcome to come watch and learn more about archery.
“The Archery Shooters Association is once again looking forward to our return to the Mermet Lake Fish & Wildlife Area for the 2023 Delta McKenzie / ASA Pro/Am Tour,” said Ken White, ASA Archery, LLC’s vice president of marketing.
“We truly appreciate the great support we have always received from Chris McGinness with the Illinois Department of the Natural Resources, who is the site superintendent at Mermet, along with Trish Steckenrider, director of the Greater Metropolis Convention & Visitors Bureau.”
Mermet Lake has been a tour stop for over 25 years.
“ASA has been coming to Mermet Lake since 1996, and everyone looks forward to competing on some of the best ranges we see all year, along with experiencing the hospitality of the great people of Metropolis,” White said.
Mathews Archery is serving as the official host sponsor of the Metropolis stop on the Pro/Am Tour, which features the top professional and amateur archers from across the country and internationally with the following events:
• Thursday, June 29, at 1 p.m. is the Zebra Strings Team Shoot with top pros paired with amateur partners shooting for cash and prizes from Zebra Strings.
• All the class competitions run Friday, June 30, through Sunday, July 2, on 14 competition ranges that are specifically designed to be spectator friendly.
• At 3 p.m. Saturday, July 1, the action moves to Fort Massac State Park, near the visitors center, with the Pro Pressure Point Shoot Down, which features the Top 5 scoring leaders from each of the Women’s Known Pro, Senior Known Pro, Women’s Pro, Senior Pro, Open Pro and Known Pro Classes who will be competing for the largest paybacks in 3-D archery. The archers reach the shoot down by taking aim at 3-D foam targets situated around Mermet Lake the previous two days. This will be the fourth year this event will be held at the park.
“ASA is proud to have the support of Competition Archery Media, which is providing excellent daily coverage of the event on Facebook or YouTube under ‘Competition Archery Media,’ ” White said. “And if you can’t join us, CAM will also provide live coverage on The Sportsman Channel in addition to their live streaming services.”
At both Mermet and the Fort sites, drinks and food will be available for purchase. Parking is free to the general public.
ASA hosts tournaments throughout the year, and the Metropolis shoot is one of the largest archery competitions in the country. For several years, over 20,000 people have entered Mermet Refuge during the event, and more than 1,600 men, women and children — from the Junior Eagles, who are 6- to 8-years old, to the Senior Masters, who are 70 and over — have annually aimed their arrows for championship titles in several categories. The targets are designed to simulate a variety of hunting situations for archery enthusiasts.
The Tournament Village at Mermet also includes bowhunting products being showcased by over 40 of the industry’s top manufacturers.
“We invite everyone to join us next week as a competitor or spectator,” White said. “If you are a target archer, bowhunter or just interested in getting started in archery, this event will provide you the opportunity to meet new friends, learn about the latest and greatest equipment, practice and improve your archery skills and spend time with great people.”
For more information about ASA, visit ASAarchery.com.
This year’s tournament schedule includes:
• Wednesday, June 28, noon until 5 p.m. — ASA registration and practice facilities open.
• Thursday, June 29, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. — ASA registration and practice facilities open.
• Thursday, June 29, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. — Elite Known Distance tee-times.
• Thursday, June 29, 1 p.m. — Zebra Bowstrings Pro/Am Team Shoot with the awards presentation at 3:45 p.m.
• Friday, June 30, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. — ASA registration and practice facilities open.
• Friday, June 30, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. — Elite Known Distance tee-times.
• Friday, June 30, 9 a.m. — All pro classes first round; the Friday option round for Saturday and Sunday times.
• Friday, June 30, 1 p.m. — the Friday option round for Saturday and Sunday times.
• Friday, June 30, 7 p.m. — facilities close.
• Saturday, July 1, 6:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. — ASA registration and practice facilities open.
• Saturday, July 1, 7:30 a.m. — All pro classes second round; Shotgun start amateur classes first round; Eagle, Youth Traditional and Junior Eagle safety meeting at Eagle Practice Area.
• Saturday, July 1, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Elite Known Distance tee-times.
• Saturday, July 1, 8 a.m. — Eagle, Youth Traditional and Junior Eagle shotgun start. Eagle and Junior Eagle award ceremony is at 2 p.m.
• Saturday, July 1, 11:30 a.m. — Amateur and Semi-Pro classes first round shotgun start.
• Saturday, July 1, 11:30 a.m. — Future Champions meet at ASA registration with ASA Pro Session to begin at 1 p.m.
• Saturday, July 1, 2:30 p.m. — Traditional and barebow recurve award ceremony.
• Saturday, July 1, 3:30 p.m. — Amateur classes second round.
• Saturday, July 1, 3 p.m. at Fort Massac State Park near the fort — Live coverage of the Pro Pressure Point Shoot Down begins with the Women Known & Senior Known Pro Classes at 3 p.m., 10-minute pro judging period at 4 p.m. and the Shoot Down begins at 4:10 p.m. with the Women’s Pro Class.
• Saturday, July 1, 7 p.m. — Mermet facilities close.
• Sunday, July 2, 6 a.m. — Sunrise services; practice facilities open.
• Sunday, July 2, 7:30 a.m. — The final round begins with a shotgun start.
• Sunday, July 2, 9 a.m. — The awards ceremony for amateur classes completed Saturday.
• Sunday, July 2, 11:30 a.m. — The awards ceremony for semi-pro and amateur classes.
• Sunday, July 2, 1 p.m. — facilities close.
