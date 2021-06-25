METROPOLIS, Ill. — Mermet Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area is a popular hunting and fishing destination, but once a year, it draws a different type of sports aficionado for one of the area’s largest tourism events in the region.
These competitors aren’t interested in the wildlife or fish — they are focused on a different kind of animal: a foam one. That’s because they are competitive archers that will be shooting life-size high-density foam animal targets during the Mathews Pro/Am Championship, which began Thursday and concludes Sunday.
ASA hosts tournaments throughout the year, and the Metropolis shoot is one of the largest archery competitions in the country. For several years, more than 20,000 people have entered the Mermet Refuge during the event, and more than 1,600 men, women and children have aimed their arrows for championship titles in several categories. The targets are designed to simulate a variety of hunting situations for archery enthusiasts.
The ASA Illinois Pro/Am Championship is a true archery festival with archery and outdoor manufacturers showing their newest and latest products, special seminars and presentations, youth programs and bow hunting activities for young and old. It also features a practice range and a chance to watch and meet some of the sport’s top professionals. These events will provide bow hunters the opportunity to talk and share experiences with fellow archers, learn about the newest equipment and improve shooting skills.
Spectators are a big part of the tournament. Some spectators even bring their binoculars for better viewing of the competition. Drinks and food are available for purchase to all who attend the tournaments. As with all outdoor summer events, sunscreen, sunglasses and insect repellent are recommended.
Practice facilities open at 8 a.m Thursday and Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 6 p.m. The Mermet facilities will close at 5 p.m. on Thursday, 6 p.m. on Friday and at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. This year’s tournament schedule includes:
• Thursday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. — GPO Precision Shoot.
• Thursday, noon — Zebra Bowstrings Pro/Am Team Shoot with the awards presentation at 2:45 p.m.
• Friday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. — GPO Precision Shoot.
• Friday, 11 a.m. — All Pro Classes first round.
• Friday, 11:30 a.m. & 3:30 p.m. — Friday Option Rounds.
• Saturday, 7:30 a.m. — Amateur Classes; Eagle Classes, Youth Traditional & Junior Eagle; and All Pro Classes second round. The award ceremony for Eagle, Youth Traditional & Junior Eagle will be at 3 p.m. Amateur classes ceremony will be at 9 a.m. Sunday.
• Saturday, 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. — GPO Precision Shoot.
• Saturday, 11:30 a.m. — Amateur and semi-pro classes. The award ceremony will be at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
• Saturday, 1 p.m. — Future Champions ASA Pro Session.
• Saturday, 3:30 p.m. — Amateur Classes second round.
• Sunday, 7:30 a.m. — Final round.
In addition to the activities at Mermet, the Pro Pressure Point Shoot Down will be held at Fort Massac State Park, near the fort, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, visit www.asaarchery.com or www.metropolis tourism.com/archery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.