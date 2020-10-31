A Massachusetts-based aquaculture company announced Thursday it had identified Mayfield as a possible site for a large-scale salmon farm.
AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. announced in a press release that the farm would be used to raise its proprietary AquAdvantage salmon and would be the company’s first large-scale commercial facility with a planned 10,000 metric ton annual production capacity. It would be approximately eight times the size of its current operating farm in Albany, Indiana, which has a 1,200 metric ton annual production capacity.
Based in Maynard, Massachusetts, AquaBounty has reportedly been involved in a nationwide search for plant locations that has included some 230 sites. Criteria for the selected site, according to the company, includes sufficient water and wastewater volumes, low electricity costs, major population center proximity, and skilled labor.
Attempts to contact local officials for comment on the announcement were unsuccessful. However, AquaBounty CEO Sylvia Wulf said Graves County met or exceeded all selection criteria for the company’s third farm site.
“The Graves County community and site location met all suitability and technical requirements,” she said in the release. “At both the state and local level, we found a welcome economic environment and favorable incentives for our business.
“We now are negotiating details of the potential purchase, conducting due diligence, and are moving forward as quickly as possible to finalize the transaction,” she added. “This milestone positions AquaBounty to rapidly expand our geographic footprint and meet our long-term production goals, creating value for our shareholders.”
The publicly-listed aquaculture company plans for construction to begin in 2021 with commercial production to start in 2023. Aquabounty officials estimate the new facility would potentially bring approximately 70-90 new jobs to the region.
