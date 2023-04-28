AQS QUILTWEEK SCHEDULE
Here is today’s schedule of events for the AQS Quiltweek:
FRIDAY
8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Appliqué the Easy Way (Second Offering), #33513, Kathy McNeil — Truman Room
Family Traits Quilt: Use Your Stash!, #37517, Michelle Hiatt — Roosevelt I
Free-Motion Machine Quilting (Second Offering), #38521, Cindy Grisdela — Kennedy Room
Mini Poinsettia Mosaic, #37516, Heidi Proffetty — Van Buren Room
8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Basic Longarm Machine Quilting for Beginners (Second Offering), #38124f, Kristina Whitney — Adams I and II Room
8:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
Blooming Feathered Star Quilt: Improve Your Piecing, #37118f, Nancy Mahoney — McKinley Room
Fancy Feathers and Frills on a Sit-Down Longarm, #38123f, Sarah Thomas — Lincoln Room
Gorgeous Gridded Quilting Designs on the Home Machine, #38122f, Cindy Seitz-Krug — Jefferson Room
Quilt-As-You-Go: Three Methods on a Machine, #37119f, Margaret Willingham — Roosevelt II
Sheer Portraits, #39121f, Esterita Austin — Holiday Inn River Room
Surface Design Shuffle, #35103f, Kevin Womack — Madison Room
9:00-10:00 a.m.
Organize Your Sewing Space, #31807, Shereece Nicole — Eisenhower Room
9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
What Is An AQS Certified Quilt Appraiser?, #39164f, Gerald Roy, Carol Butzke, and Carol Elmore — Museum S1 and S2
11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Star Light, Star Bright, Stars Upon My Bed Tonight — Trunk Show, #31808, Lisa Erlandson — Eisenhower Room
1:00-4:00 p.m.
Enjoy a Twist on the Classic Log Cabin Block, #37520, Karen Eckmeier — Van Buren Room
Learn the Art of Thread Painting on a Photo, #32503, Carol Morrissey — Eisenhower Room
Learn to Enhance Your Quilt with Innovative & Exciting Borders (Lecture/Demo), #32501, Kathy McNeil — Truman Room
Hurdy Gurdy Table Runner: Using the Accordion Sewn HSTs™, #37521, Beth Helfter — Roosevelt I
Perfect Circle Play with Rulers on the Home Machine, #38525, Sue Nickels — Kennedy Room
5:00-8:00 p.m.
Beginner Free Motion Quilting on a Domestic Machine, #38526, Shereece Nicole — Jefferson Room
Birds on a Wire: Learn Geese on Edge Technique, #37523, Michelle Hiatt — Van Buren Room
Bright Stripes: Table Runner with Scraps, #37524, Cindy Grisdela — Madison Room
Enjoy Feeling Scrappy on the Longarm, #38528, Kristina Whitney — Adams I and II Room
Fun & Easy Ruler Work on Your Sit-Down Longarm (Second Offering), #38527, Sue Nickels — Lincoln Room
Kickin Stash: Modern Log Cabin Blocks, #37522, Beth Helfter — McKinley Room
Loony for Loons — Appliqué on the Home Machine, #33511, Julie Luoma — Roosevelt I
Perfect Fantastic 3-D Flowers, #34501, Diane L. Murtha — Kennedy Room
Fabulous Fused Fabric Postcards, #39523, Carol Morrissey — Truman Room
Trio Zip Pouches, #39544, Jessica VanDenburgh — Roosevelt II
7:00-9:00 p.m.
An Evening with Ricky Tims: The Bag Full of Scraps Concert!, #RICKY, Ricky Tims — Clemens Fine Art Center
