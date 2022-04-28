After not having a show for the last two years due to the pandemic, the American Quilter’s Society QuiltWeek made its triumphant return to Paducah Wednesday.
Following an awards presentation Tuesday night, the four-day long event kicked off Wednesday morning with a performance from Paducah Tilghman High School’s Band of Blue, leading quilters and event participants around the Bill and Meredith Schroeder Expo Center. The band also performed after the opening parade.
This QuiltWeek marks the 36th spring QuiltWeek event. It was started by AQS in 1984, and has since grown into an internationally known event displaying quilts and drawing attendees from around the world.
AQS was formed in Paducah by Meredith and Bill Schroeder in 1983. They were inspired by a similar show in Bell Buckle, Tennessee. A year later, they started QuiltWeek and had 5,000 people show up for what was, at the time, the first quilt show with a cash prize.
From that, AQS was able to develop a national reach, with multiple shows and with this show offering about $126,000 to winners of the quilting competitions.
The Schroeders were also able to open a quilt museum in Paducah in 1991, which was named the National Quilt Museum in 2008 by the United States Congress.
The show regularly brings tens of thousands of visitors to the western Kentucky area and has long been a boon for local businesses with many opening their doors to the returning show.
Many visitors for QuiltWeek are attending for the first time, traveling to Paducah from far away.
“It’s just fabulous,” said Char Allen, a hobbyist from Colorado. “Shows me I have to step up my game.”
Many of these first time visitors are in awe of the quilts they saw.
“The quilts are absolutely amazing,” said Chuck Cauthorne, who accompanied his wife and several other quilters from Georgia.
Many exhibits and instructional events are planned for this week. AQS has invited 32 instructors from around the country to teach or talk about their work, as well as to teach small classes about each of their individual styles of quilting and help new quilters to learn how to do what gave each of them their careers.
QuiltWeek will continue Saturday. Upcoming events include a quilt auction Thursday, a live concert with Ricky Tims, one of the instructors and a musician, on Friday and numerous instructional events and lectures.
The hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Daily admission is $15 for the general public and $12 for AQS members. Tickets are also available for two-day and multi-day attendance.
