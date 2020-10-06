The American Quilter’s Society canceled all of its 2021 QuiltWeek shows Monday, it announced via social media statement.
A written statement by AQS founder Meredith Schroeder followed:
“It is with great sadness and regret that the American Quilter’s Society is canceling the AQS 2021 QuiltWeek Shows, due to public health and safety concerns directly related to the COVID-19 Global Pandemic,” she wrote. “The health and safety of our attendees, vendors, participants, and volunteers are of the utmost importance to us and we believe that this is the most prudent course of action at this time.”
The Sun spoke with AQS Executive Show Director Bonnie Browning, who has been a part of Paducah QuiltWeek for nearly 30 years, about the cancellation.
“We don’t want anyone to come to a show that could get ill in any way. Our audience is in that 60-plus age range that is the most vulnerable, and from what we can surmise it’s going to be well into fall of 2021 before they’re going to be allowing groups that have a large attendance like ours,” Browning said. “We’re working on some other programs to stay in touch with the quilters.”
AQS QuiltWeek in Paducah marked its 35th anniversary in 2019, drawing over 30,000 people to the city. The annual gathering has come to be one of Paducah’s defining events, and Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Mary Hammond does not take its cancellation lightly. Hammond feels this decision, while a sad one, is for the best.
“We recognize that the American Quilter’s Society cancellation of the 2021 Paducah QuiltWeek is in the best interest of our community and visitors,” Hammond said in a statement to the Sun. “As Paducah is known as Quilt City USA, we will continue to engage with quilters and fiber art enthusiasts to celebrate the quilting experience while encouraging visits to the National Quilt Museum and other local attractions in a safe manner throughout the year.”
Schroeder, in closing, expressed her organization’s full dedication to serving the quilting community locally and around the globe.
“We remain committed to providing the quilting community with high-quality quilt programming, education, and materials until it is safe to meet in person once again,” she wrote. “We ask for your continued patience and support during these difficult circumstances.”
