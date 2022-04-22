Yesterday we celebrated the 53rd annual Earth Day. A day to remind us of the impact we have on the environment and how even the smallest activity is important. This is also Kids Garden Month. Involving young children in gardening activities, in a fun way, will introduce to them how important they are on the world around them.
Plant easy to grow annuals and perennials. Let them pick out what they and include vegetables and herbs. Perhaps a Pizza Garden of pizza herbs and tomato planted in potting soil bags. Place flat on the ground, poke holes in the bottom for drainage, cut out the top side, leaving enough plastic on the side to keep the soil in, and plant. Or cut criss-crossed slits into the top side spaced far enough apart for individual plants to grow to mature size. Write the name of each plant using a permanent marker and insert by the plant. Use any weatherproof material – blind slats, recycled plastic knife, wood strip, etc.
Plant pollinator and nectar varieties including black-eyed Susan, celosia, nasturtium, zinnia, and milkweed – remove seed pods as they form. Look for seed packets and plant tags picturing butterflies and hummingbirds. They help grow beautiful flowers and vegetables we eat. According to Botanical Interests, pollinators are responsible for 1 out of 3 bites of food we eat!
Plant seeds. Large seeds such as sunflower are easier for small fingers to handle. The tall varieties (Chocolate Cherry and ProCut White Nite 6-8’) make great ‘tents’. The smallest (Tiger Eye, Sunny Bunch) are only 2-3’ tall and wide. Source: Burpee’s. Paint or use permanent markers to decorate rocks to mark where seeds were planted. Give friends colorful rocks for their gardens.
Make seed tapes. Purchased tapes are expensive and selections limited. Make your own by cutting strips of paper towel, dot each seed with white glue and space along the strip, and label the variety. Plant packets indicate how far apart to space and how deep.
THINGS TO DO
Birds – Hummers have been sighted. Clean feeders, hang at least one out of sight of the others. Males tend to be territorial and will drive away others. Plant red flowers nearby. See Steve Vantreese’s Outdoors ‘Hummingbirds’ article 4-16-2022, page B-2, Paducah Sun for more information.
Garden – Plant hollyhock seed in rich moist well-drained soil, salvia that blooms July to September and is a big pollinator, and nasturtiums in any type of soil as long as it is well watered. All parts are edible including tender green seeds, no hard brown ones.
Houseplants – As Easter lilies flowers fad, cut stalks back to the bulb. Move fuchsias, geraniums, lilies, poinsettias and clivias outside to a filtered shade location after the last frost in your area.
Lawn – Mow when the grass is dry. Alternate mowing directions each time. Clean out under the deck to prevent rust and build up. Set the deck at its highest to shade out spring weeds. Apply ‘weed and feed’ fertilizer on an overcast, calm day.
Trees and Shrubs – Feed crape myrtles with 10-10-10 that includes trace elements, water in after the application. Prune before they leaf out to remove dead, crossed branches, and water shoots before they leaf out. Plant bald cypress, dogwood and azaleas.
Vegetables – Moon sign for planting tomorrow is so-so, and only root crops. No planting, seeding, etc. Wednesday and Thursday. Thin seedlings as needed.
EVENTS
April 30 – Native Plant Sale, Lyon Co. Master Gardeners Assoc., 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Lee S. Jones Park, 510 State Route, 93 S, Eddyville, 42038. Plant list: lcmga.yolasite.com.
May 3 – “Bees wax Candle Making” – McCracken Co. Extension Toolbox Series, 5 p.m., 2025 New Holt Road, Paducah, 270-554-9520.
Wednesday’s Kentucky Horticulture Webinar, 11:30 a.m., https://kentuckyhortnews.com. All sessions are recorded and found on the KentuckyHortNews.com site.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist at, carolynroof02@gmail.com.
