After months of seeking approval from the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development, it’s unclear if and when the city of Paducah’s proposed Tax Increment Financing district will receive final approval.
“We’re still waiting for the state to work with their consultant, and to hear back the final results from their consultant study,” City Manager Jim Arndt said.
The TIF district would be created in part of the downtown area and the city received preliminary approval from the state in August 2019.
It would allow the city to divert future property tax revenue generated within that district toward economic development projects. The city has an agreement with developer Weyland Ventures of Louisville to create a boutique hotel complex on City Block at Second and Broadway, which would also include residential and commercial spaces.
The Cabinet for Economic Development received the city’s proposal for the TIF district this summer. A number of major developments would benefit from the district, but a first recommendation by a consultant working for the state called for a small amount of funding — far less than what the city needs to proceed.
The consultant recommended the state only allow the city to keep $2.7 million in tax revenue generated from the district over 20 years. The city had hoped to receive more than $94 million over 20 years.
The city responded to the recommendation from the state.
In its response, the city claims the state’s consultant did not account for a large sum of money that will be invested in the TIF district that in theory should generate more tax revenue. The Cabinet for Economic Development has been reviewing that response for several months now.
The city expected the Cabinet for Economic Development to finish reviewing its response and give final approval of the TIF district in October, but that isn’t going to happen. Arndt said the cabinet could finish reviewing the city’s response and give final approval in either January or February of next year.
“What we’re looking for, fingers crossed, is to get some more clarity by their December meeting of KEDFA (Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority), that means that final approval probably wouldn’t occur until January,” Arndt said.
Even if the city gets final approval at the beginning of 2021, there’s no guarantee the state will allow the TIF district to retain as much tax revenue as the city wants.
“We’re gonna have to have some tough critical, conversations,” Arndt said.
If the state doesn’t allow the city to keep more tax revenue than the consultant recommended, Arndt said it might not be worth moving forward with the TIF district. If the approval process for the TIF district takes too long, the city worries Weyland Ventures might get uncomfortable with the lengthy approval process and back out of the deal.
“If things take too long and that causes the developer to have some trepidations, you know, then that could jeopardize that project,” Arndt said.
The agreement with Weyland Ventures is contingent on the TIF District getting final approval from the state.
Arndt said Weyland Ventures has not expressed any concern to the city about the delay in the TIF approval. WPSD Local 6 called and left a message for Barry Alberts with Weyland Ventures for comment on this issue, but he had not returned the call.
The Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development is set to meet in December. The cabinet is expected to discuss the proposed TIF district.
