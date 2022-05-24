Four apprentices from Reidland’s United Association of Plumbers and Steamfitters Union 184 will advance to the District 2 competition in Louisville the week of June 6.
Local Union 184 hosted the Kentucky apprentice competition last Tuesday through Thursday, featuring apprentices from Ashland, Lexington, Louisville and Owensboro.
They competed in job-related competitions such as plumbing, pipefitting, welding and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) technology.
The results from this week’s competition are:
• HVAC tech: 1. Colin Hickerson, Local 502, Louisville; 2. Justin Lange, Local 184, Paducah.
• Pipefitting: 1. Jesse McPherson, Local 502, Louisville; 2. Sean Duncan, Local 184, Paducah.
• Plumbing: 1. Josh Robinson, Local 502, Louisville; 2. Sean Duncan, Local 184, Paducah.
• Welding: 1. J. Miles Dennis, Local 633, Owensboro; 2. Roberto Blanco, Local 184, Paducah.
The District 2 competition will feature apprentices from nine states and the District of Columbia. The winners of that competition will qualify for the international competition to be held in August at Ann Arbor, Michigan.
