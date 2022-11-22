Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that the application window is open for the next round of grant funding to support the state’s expansion of high-speed internet access to more families across Kentucky. This round includes more than $206 million.

The distribution of these funds supports Gov. Beshear’s Better Internet Initiative, designed to expand high-speed internet access to areas of the commonwealth with unserved populations or those with download speeds of 10 Mbps or less.

