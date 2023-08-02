FRANKFORT – Applications are now open for the 2024 United States Senate Youth Program, a merit-based program that takes the most outstanding high school students from around the country to Washington, D.C., for a weeklong study of the federal government and those who lead it.

The Kentucky Department of Education oversees the process where two Kentucky high school students will be selected this fall as delegates. Each of them will receive a $10,000 college scholarship in the name of the U.S. Senate, with encouragement to continue coursework in history, government and public affairs.

