FRANKFORT – Applications are now open for the 2024 United States Senate Youth Program, a merit-based program that takes the most outstanding high school students from around the country to Washington, D.C., for a weeklong study of the federal government and those who lead it.
The Kentucky Department of Education oversees the process where two Kentucky high school students will be selected this fall as delegates. Each of them will receive a $10,000 college scholarship in the name of the U.S. Senate, with encouragement to continue coursework in history, government and public affairs.
Students chosen for the program will attend Washington Week, March 2-9, 2024, and participate in meetings and briefings with high-level officials from each branch of federal government. That includes senators, a justice of the Supreme Court, leaders of cabinet agencies, other key policymakers and senior members of the media.
Applicants should be interested in pursuing careers in public service and have proven records of leadership, scholarship and volunteer service. Students will need to submit a transcript, two letters of recommendation and a resume as part of the application process. High school teachers and principals are encouraged to nominate qualified high school juniors and seniors to apply. Applications for the 2024 USSYP program are available online and are due by Oct. 2.
Semifinalists will interview in Frankfort on Saturday, Nov. 4. KDE will announce the names of two USSYP delegates and two alternates representing Kentucky in December.
The U.S. Senate Youth Program was created by Senate Resolution 324 in 1962 and has been sponsored by the Senate and funded by The Hearst Foundations. The 2024 program brochure with detailed rules and additional program details is available on the USSYP website.
The 2023 winners were David Daniel, a senior at Owensboro High School, and Heng Yang, a recent graduate of Conner High School in Boone County.
For more information, people can email GlyptusAnn Grider Jones at the Kentucky Department of Education, or call her at 502-564-2000, ext. 4616.
This story is from Kentucky Today, the online news website of the Kentucky Baptist Convention.
