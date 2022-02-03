The McCracken County Community Career Endowment Inc. Board of Directors announced they are accepting applications for Educational Assistance Scholarships from full- or part-time students enrolled or to be enrolled at a postsecondary educational facility or from high school seniors planning to enroll in a postsecondary educational facility after high school graduation.
This is the 16th straight year for the scholarship to be provided by MCCCE Inc.
Because the late B.A. Hamilton was one of the founding members of the MCCCE and was instrumental in negotiations with the late Fred Paxton in setting up and creating the MCCCE in 2005-06, at least one of the applicants will be awarded the B.A. Hamilton Memorial Scholarship.
The B.A. Hamilton Memorial Scholarship will be awarded annually to a deserving African-American high school senior who is a first-generation college attendee who exemplifies leadership qualities and the potential to succeed in the business or professional arena.
The awardee will receive additional funds distributed directly to West Kentucky Community and Technical College upon enrollment verification at WKCTC.
A Second Chance Scholarship can be awarded to an adult student who is employed and currently enrolled in a secondary educational institution. This scholarship will be to assist nontraditional students who have decided to return to school to improve their employability.
Scholarship applicants must be a United States citizen, of African-American descent residing in Paducah or McCracken County and be working on their first undergraduate degree.
The MCCCE Scholarship Selection Committee consists of representatives from the community and the board of directors who will review applications to determine the best overall applicants to receive the scholarships.
MCCCE will award up to 25 $1,000 awards for full-time students and/or a combination of awards for part-time students for the 2022-23 academic year to students who display a strong commitment to continuing their postsecondary education and pursuing a career that insures a sustainable income.
Students who are active in their school and the community are encouraged to apply.
Area businesses, organizations and individuals are encouraged to make tax-deductible donations to increase the number of awards.
Donations should be mailed to: MCCCE Inc. 300 S. Third St., Paducah, KY 42003. Primary funding for the awards is provided by an endowment administered by the Community Foundation of West Kentucky as established by the late Fred and Peggy Paxton and the Fred and Peggy Paxton Non-Endowed Fund.
Applications and instructions can be obtained by visiting the MCCCE website at mccce.org. or by sending an email request to mc3cendowment@aol.com. They also will be available at Paducah Tilghman High School and McCracken County High School guidance counselors’ offices and at the WKCTC Financial Aid office. Applications must be submitted to the MCCCE office by March 14, e-mailed to mc3cendowment@aol.com by March 14 or postmarked by March 11 to be considered. For more information, call 270-444-6962 or 270-519-9101.
