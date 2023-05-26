Applications for Leadership Paducah Class #37 are now available and will be accepted through 5 p.m., Friday June 2. More than 1,000 people have graduated from the program during its 36-year existence. The online application is available on the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce's website, paducahchamber.org.

Multiple scholarships are available including for minority applicants, small business owners and non-profit organization representatives.

