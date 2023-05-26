Applications for Leadership Paducah Class #37 are now available and will be accepted through 5 p.m., Friday June 2. More than 1,000 people have graduated from the program during its 36-year existence. The online application is available on the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce's website, paducahchamber.org.
Multiple scholarships are available including for minority applicants, small business owners and non-profit organization representatives.
The Paducah chamber coordinates the program with approximately 30 to 40 participants chosen for the class each year. The selection process is competitive. Class members are selected on the basis of past leadership experience, leadership potential, community volunteer experience, quality of application and a passion to serve our community.
Established in 1984, Leadership Paducah is a highly recognized and competitive program designed to develop the leadership potential of men and women in the Paducah/McCracken County area.
The classes are comprised of individuals with diverse backgrounds who have demonstrated a talent and commitment for leadership. Through this program they become acutely aware of social and economic changes and the impact of such changes in the local community.
Selection of class participants is conducted by a committee representing the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors and the Leadership Paducah Alumni Association board of directors.
Leadership Paducah Class #36 will complete its program on June 1 and be recognized for their graduation at the Chamber’s Power in Partnership Breakfast that day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.