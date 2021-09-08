Applications open for KYTC internships

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is accepting applications for its Minority Internship Program. The program is geared toward undergraduate and graduate students attending Kentucky colleges and universities.
Applications to work during the spring semester are due Nov. 15.
MIP provides paid professional development opportunities to minorities, women and other historically underrepresented groups in the transportation industry. Pay ranges from $9.75 to $11.75 per hour, depending on how many college credits an applicant has completed.
KYTC is looking for applicants with diverse backgrounds, and all majors are welcome to apply. Interns have the opportunity to work in various offices at KYTC headquarters in Frankfort, including accounting, human resources and civil engineering.
“Diversity at KYTC applies not only to our employees, but extends to the career fields we employ,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said in a news release from KYTC.
MIP also includes mentoring and networking opportunities in addition to hands-on experience.
“When I first started working at the cabinet, my only knowledge of the transportation field was road work, and I had no idea that it included a broad network of individuals who are experts across multiple disciplines,” Mikeal Watson, MIP coordinator and 2018 MIP intern, said.
Potential interns at KYTC must be U.S. citizens enrolled at a Kentucky college or university who have completed at least 30 credit hours. Applicants should also have at least a 2.5 GPA. To apply for the MIP, applicants should also include a resume, unofficial transcript and a letter of recommendation from a non-family member.
Interested students can apply online.
