Applications available for McCracken Virtual Academy

McCracken Virtual Academy is an online instruction option for McCracken County students to learn at home.
Students in the McCracken County School District have until the end of the day on Sept. 17 to enroll in the virtual academy.
Participating students would use the Edgenuity learning platform with its own staffers providing instruction during the same hours as in-school students.
The option is open to students from kindergarten through 12th grade. Students will take part in each class as they would at school.
Assistant Superintendent Michael Ceglinski told the McCracken County school board on Thursday that while district staff would oversee the program, teachers in the district would not be teaching in-person and virtual classes as they did last year.
“The district is in the process…of hiring staff members to be able to manage this Virtual Academy: facilitators to manage K-5, facilitators to manage grades 6 through 12,” he said. “We’re doing that in efforts that our teachers in the classroom won’t have to juggle in-person instruction and virtual instruction as they did last year.
“The facilitators’ roles would include checking daily attendance for students involved in the program, keeping up with their progress in the online curriculum, setting up frequent Google Meets to check in with students and their families — but the online platform is where the students would gain access to the content; not through the facilitator.”
According to the application form posted on the McCracken County School District website, mccracken.kyschools.us, “This online learning program is rigorous, and the content aligns with McCracken County schools curriculum. Thus, students should expect to invest a significant time commitment to their schoolwork daily for the entire duration of the semester.”
Students who enroll in the virtual academy will not be able to change back to in-person learning until the end of the semester.
Ceglinski told the school board Thursday that if students who did poorly in virtual instruction during the last school year applied for Virtual Academy, the district would reserve the right to request medical reasons to enter the virtual option.
“Once the student enrolls, if they demonstrate failing progress while in the Virtual Academy, we again reserve the right to request medical reasons as to why we should keep them in the Virtual Academy,” he said.
