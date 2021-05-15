Applications available for Leadership Class #35
Applications for the 2021-2022 Leadership Paducah Class are now available and will be accepted through June 4. More than 1,000 people have graduated from the program during its 34-year existence. The next class will be Class No. 35.
The application is available on the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce website, paducahchamber.org. The completed applications are due to the chamber’s office by 5 p.m. on June 4. Multiple scholarships are available and are listed on the program information.
The chamber sponsors the program with approximately 30 participants chosen for the class. The selection process is competitive. Class members are selected on the basis of past leadership experience, leadership potential, community volunteer experience, quality of application and a passion to serve our community.
Established in 1984, Leadership Paducah is a highly recognized and competitive program designed to develop the leadership potential of men and women in the Paducah/McCracken County area. The classes are comprised of individuals with diverse backgrounds who have demonstrated a talent and commitment for leadership. Through this program they become acutely aware of social and economic changes and the impact of such changes in the community.
Selection of class participants is conducted by a committee representing the chamber board of directors and the Leadership Paducah Alumni Association board of directors.
For more information, go to paducahchamber.org, call the chamber at 270-443-1746 or email info@paducahchamber.org.
