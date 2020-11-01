The two candidates for judge in the 1st Appellate District, 1st Division, Kentucky Court of Appeals, agree the general public may not fully understand exactly what it is that an Appellate Court judge does.
Chris McNeill currently holds the seat he was appointed to earlier this year by Gov. Andy Beshear. The seat was vacant after the previous judge, Shea Nickell, was elected to the Kentucky Supreme Court last November.
McNeill and Jenny Hines are running in Tuesday’s election to fill the two years remaining on Nickell’s term.
“Not many people are really tuning in” to what the duties of the position are, according to McNeill, who has served 19 years as a public defender.
“In the Court of Appeals, typically you’re only dealing with issues of law. Facts are generally already decided at the trial court level,” he said. “You’re not dealing with litigants in your presence. You’re dealing with lawyers.”
Hines previously served as Nickell’s case manager before becoming the staff attorney for 1st District, 2nd Division Appellate Judge Donna Dixon.
“People don’t generally care much about judicial races. I feel like (U.S. Supreme Court Justice) Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s passing and the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett has kind of brought more of an interest in the court,” she said. “Granted it’s a different process but it just kind of highlights the importance of our courts.”
There are seven Supreme Court Districts in Kentucky, with one justice for each district. In the Court of Appeals, there are two judges for each district.
The 1st Appellate District is comprised of the commonwealth’s 24 westernmost counties: Allen, Ballard, Butler, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Edmonson, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Logan, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Simpson, Todd, Trigg and Webster.
The Appellate Court’s job is to “review issues of law coming out of the lower courts,” said McNeill. “If there’s an error, there’s another level to sort of double check the work, quality control so to speak.
“The product is a document. We’re not in court where we’re looking at jurors and having a trial. We’re looking at what happened on the law. It’s typically all on paper, writing and research, and every now and then we might hear oral arguments. But if we do, it’s only from the lawyers.”
Hines characterizes the Court of Appeals “as a court of correction rather than a court of policy. Our job is to make sure the trial court was reaching the right result.
“Every case in Kentucky has an appeal of right (one a higher court must hear). So in the district court, which is the lowest, you can appeal it to the circuit court. If you’re at the circuit court, you get an appeal of right up to the court of appeals.”
The appeals court “handles all sorts of areas of law, civil law, family law, worker’s compensation, administrative law, everything that you can think of and some stuff that you wouldn’t even imagine,” she said.
