It must be disarming moments for a whitetail buck when first one, then the other antler falls from his head.
Annually at about this time, a buck’s antlers are shed. That headgear, to many people, is surprisingly temporary. It grows over a course of about four months, turns from softer tissues into hard, lifeless bone and serves its purpose on a buck’s noggin for about six months or so.
Then along about now, give or take some, those pointy accessories topple to the ground as they come loose at the skull level, detaching from the pedicels from which they grew.
Antlers are mostly weaponry but also eye candy in the whitetail world. They are implements for self-defense and aggression, primarily in establishing status and pecking order in relation to the annual breeding rights. Those head bones are used in a lot of casual sparring during which bucks toy with others to feel out my/his strength and dominance.
The antlers then come into serious play when bucks of somewhat equal ranking in the pecking order must settle who is a roost ruler between the two of them. When two mature bucks of similar social ranking must figure this out during the height of the rut, the breeding period, it can result in a knock-down, drag-out fight that is shockingly brutal and can result in fatalities.
There are not-so-rare instances, too, of two mature bucks getting their antlers locked together, inseparable during the course of a fight. In some cases, both bucks die. There are other examples in which a buck has been found grotesquely carrying only the head of a dead rival and its antlers still entangled with those of the survivor.
Even when antlers are not required to fight a challenger or to bully a lesser rival, the headwear is a badge of status. Merely showing up around other deer - does that might be breeding partners later or other bucks that may be sizing him up - a buck doesn’t mind wielding the bone on its head to be seen and recognized for what respect an appearance can generate.
Most bucks would rather have the bluff in on other competitors than have to fight for respect and mates. The rut takes too much out of a buck without having to battle every time he turns around.
And then, after all that bigger-is-better stuff about showing off antlers and occasionally having to go to war with them, the darn things up and fall off.
The antlers typically harden around the last of August and the first of September as bucks’ male hormones rise, triggered by the shorting of the photo period, the diminishing length of daylight in late summer.
Following the rut, male hormones start sagging in buck deer, ostensibly also related to the flip-flop in the photo period as the length of daylight lengthens with the progression toward spring. It happens sooner in some bucks than in others, but following nature’s clues, a buck’s antlers loosen as cells separate and eventually the entire base of each antler breaks loose and the bony sprout falls.
The empty pedicel looks like a round, shallow wound after the antler drops. It sort of heals in short order, but rather than going away, the raw-looking circle is where cells will form to start growing the next set of antlers in a matter of a few weeks.
Some bucks shed antlers as early as late December, and on the other extreme, some carry bony racks into genuine spring, April or so. Mature bucks can be among the early shedders, while some of the last to drop antlers are yearling (nearing two years old) bucks wearing their first small racks. But individual differences rule.
Once on a late archery season hunt, after spending a morning on stand I walked out the same trail that I had used coming in. While I had been in the tree, a mature buck had shed a pretty substantial five-point antler in the middle of the trail. A little blood on the antler base where it had detached was yet to dry.
About a month ago I was sneaking out to a stand for one of the last afternoon hunts when I noticed a bit of bone lying between rows of soybean stubble. Not very obvious, one little spike from about a 17-month-old buck was jettisoned there. It was delicately curved and about 6.5 inches long with a diameter less than that of my little finger.
Finding those shed antlers is a promise that bucks have survived some of their most challenging times (the firearms deer season in particular) and well may be there with bigger racks next season.
There’s a different sort of deer pursuit offered at present. Shed hunting doesn’t even require a license, but there are trophies to be claimed by those that keep their eyes peeled and walk through the right brush, woodland trail or patch of harvested field.
Antlers are there for the finding, and no deer has to be smitten for them to be collected. Better get after them soon if you are so inclined, however. Given time, squirrels, mice and other rodents will gnaw antlers into nothing.
So much in life is fleeting and transitional. I hope each buck that sheds its antlers avoids despair by somehow understanding that it can grow more come spring and summer.
