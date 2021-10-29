Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield on Thursday announced a $10,000 donation to Merryman House Domestic Violence Crisis Center. The money will be used to establish a diaper closet and provide parents with complimentary access to diapers, wipes, creams and related baby items.
“Anthem is working alongside community partners to provide families and children with necessary resources to lead a healthy lifestyle,” Leon Lamoreaux, Anthem’s Medicaid president in Kentucky, said in a news release.
Anthem announced the donation along with state Sen. Danny Carroll and state Rep. Randy Bridges.
“During these uncertain times, it is vital that our most vulnerable families can be certain that they too can build happier, healthier lives. This pledge will help tremendously as we strive to meet a basic need for families in our community,” Bridges said.
Kayla Myers, Merryman House director of community engagement, said physical diaper closets would be set up at the Paducah campus’s emergency shelter, at the Marshall County Resiliency Center and at the new transitional housing facility in Murray. Myers said the diapers and other baby items would help the organization serve their clients.
Myers said the donation came at a good time, with October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Merryman House having other fundraisers like the recent PaDucky Derby.
“We’ve just seen a community step up in a big, big way this month, so for Anthem to announce this month and to support us and our survivors in this way, it makes the month sweeter and makes it feel even bigger,” Myers said.
Anthem plans to donate an additional $70,000 to Kentucky organizations to open seven other diaper closets across the state.
