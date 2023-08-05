FANCY FARM — Despite steady morning showers creating a slippery mess, volunteers with St. Jerome Catholic Church headed to the barbecue pits at 7:30 a.m. — right after Friday morning’s mass — to make final preparations for the 143rd annual Fancy Farm Picnic. Eddie Carrico was among them.
Volunteers are barbecuing about 18,500 pounds of pork and mutton for the picnic, which is typically attended by between 7,000 and 10,000 people. Among them are numerous visitors coming to hear Kentucky’s top politicians deliver passionate stump-speeches in a tradition dating back to the 1800s. But Carrico said he “doesn’t care” about the politicians.
Carrico — lovingly called “the Godfather” by family and friends — was born and raised in Fancy Farm, and so was his nephew, Bryan Atkins. For them, the annual picnic — which raises money for St. Jerome — is about much more than politics. It’s about reconnecting with loved ones. Carrico and Atkins agree — it’s more like a family reunion than anything else.
“I wouldn’t take nothing for it, you know,” Carrico said.
Atkins said Carrico has been “running the show” at the barbecue pits for about 50 years. And despite his recent claim that he’s just a “consultant” now, Atkins said “he’s very much in charge.”
“We lived next door to Eddie, I grew up right there just a couple hundred yards away,” Atkins said. In fact, he says most of his uncles live within a half a mile from each other. It’s part of what he said makes the town so special to him.
Even though Carrico said he doesn’t care about the politics, he’s glad to see people come to the picnic. Proceeds from the $15 meal tickets go to a good cause — his church. It’s the place where Atkins and his wife met, and it’s responsible for bringing thousands of people to the small community of Fancy Farm each year — something the pair are proud of.
Political Chairman Steven Elder said he’s excited that this year’s picnic will see seven Democrats speaking — over twice as many as last year. It’s the first time since 2019 that the picnic has seen a near even lineup of Democrats and Republicans. In fact, every candidate in each statewide race says they will be there, making campaign pitches to Kentucky voters.
Ahead of Saturday’s political speeches — and the crowds that come with them — Carrico and Atkins enjoy their friends and family and the smell of burning hickory as they all work together to shovel hot coals into the pits. It’s hard work, Atkins said, “but many hands make it lighter.”
In addition to the roughly 18,500 pounds of pork and mutton, the picnic will have fried chicken, hamburgers, hotdogs, nachos, cotton candy, ice cream, homegrown vegetables and desserts — all prepared by about 200 volunteers.
Barbecue goes on sale by the pound at 8 a.m. Saturday and home-cooked meals will be served in the K of C Hall from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Political speaking begins at 2 p.m. There will also be bingo, raffles, crafts and kids’ games.
Elder said the picnic provides an opportunity for people to set aside their differences: “We can find common ground over a Sun Drop and mutton sandwich, right?”
