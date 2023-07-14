MAYFIELD — A construction project building new homes is getting extra help from the city of Mayfield after the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado left many without a home. That means Mayfield will provide certain services for the neighborhood, but the city is getting something out of it too.
The city recently voted in favor of an agreement to provide certain services for a subdivision being built by the nonprofit Samaritan’s Purse, located on the bypass next to Highway 80 south of downtown. On Monday, the city of Mayfield approved a memorandum of understanding with Samaritan’s Purse. The city will add the new subdivision to the Mayfield Electric and Water System. When the homes are complete, Mayfield will annex it.
It’s another step forward in getting the community and its people back on their feet. Volunteers were hard at work in the heat of the sun. It’s a much different picture than the total destruction after the tornado.
Mayfield city councilwoman Lauren Carr has watched the community begin to rebuild and looks forward to this new subdivision.
“(It’s a) huge asset for the city of Mayfield,” Carr said. “Samaritan’s Purse has designated this area to build over 60 homes and that they are helping tornado survivors get back into homes.”
Luther Harrison, vice president of North American Ministries for Samaritan’s Purse, noted the city was hit hard with businesses, churches and homes destroyed. “This will add some tax base back to the city,” he said.
“We’ve had volunteers continue to pour in ever since we acquired this property in the middle of last year,” Harrison said. “Thirty-eight homes are already under construction of the 60 on that property.”
Still, this subdivision will take time. Carr believes it will be worth the wait.
“It’s just a little bit of hope that we are rebuilding and we are coming back,” Carr said. “It’s not a fast process, but we’re doing the work.”
For the timeline, some homes are expected to be finished by August. So far, more than 1,600 volunteers are giving their time and skills for home building. Houses in the subdivision will be 1,200 to 1,500 square feet, and valued at $120,000 to $180,000.
