MAYFIELD — A construction project building new homes is getting extra help from the city of Mayfield after the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado left many without a home. That means Mayfield will provide certain services for the neighborhood, but the city is getting something out of it too.

The city recently voted in favor of an agreement to provide certain services for a subdivision being built by the nonprofit Samaritan’s Purse, located on the bypass next to Highway 80 south of downtown. On Monday, the city of Mayfield approved a memorandum of understanding with Samaritan’s Purse. The city will add the new subdivision to the Mayfield Electric and Water System. When the homes are complete, Mayfield will annex it.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In