Mulligans, do-overs, clean slates, reset buttons, and “turn it off and on again” are graces given to us when we have crumbled under pressure, made a mistake, or gotten our lives so gummed up that we grind to a halt. It is one thing to do it in sports, an assignment, or an electronic device. It is a different challenge to do it in life.

We do have opportunities to make moves in the right direction. We cannot turn back time, but we do have markers that can act as catalysts to encourage us to act. It may be a birthday, a wedding, or a funeral. It may be surviving a serious illness, accident, or catastrophic weather. New Year’s Day is another of those markers. If we are going to announce an intended change, this is the most likely time to do it.

