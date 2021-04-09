The Homeplace sheep are ready for their spring haircuts, after a whole year of growing out their wool.
The Friends of Land Between the Lakes invite people to watch and visit with sheep shearer Gary Lawson as he demonstrates the historic skill of hand shearing sheep 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the 1850 Homeplace inside Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area, 4512 The Trace, Dover, Tennessee.
Additional programming includes:
• Meet and Greet the Sheep, noon-1 p.m. Saturday
On shearing day, The Homeplace’s heritage breed sheep are in the spotlight.
While the barber is away at lunch, take the time to meet these sheepish stars up close and personal and learn more about them and why they are on the farm. This event is ideal for home educators.
• Let the Spinning Wheels Turn, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday
Watch and learn as wool is spun on the many different types of wheels on the farm.
• Wooly Works, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday
Watch how the new sheep fleeces are dyed, turned into colorful handmade woolen goods to be used on the farm.
