With an eye on the upcoming school year, United Way of Paducah-McCracken County has launched a virtual version of its annual Stuff the Bus campaign to gather school supplies for area students.
Since launching the supply drive July 13, United Way of Paducah-McCracken County has brought in over $800, and packages are starting to arrive at their offices. United Way community impact manager Anne Bidwell thinks this is a good start but that’s no reason to slow down the drive, which impacted the lives of more than 1,300 students last year.
“We only started pushing it out last Friday, and so we think we’ve got a pretty good start,” Bidwell said. “We’ve got a long way to go still to outfit all 18 schools.”
Bidwell thinks this year’s drive is potentially the most important in the effort’s more than 10-year history because of COVID-19 — the reason the campaign has moved online.
“We really need for the community to step up and help us out if they can, because it really could put our schools and students behind,” she told the Sun. “No matter how school’s going to look, we’re going to have school and students are going to need supplies whether they need them to outfit their own home like a school or if they need to have supplies for in school.
“It’s all going to be different, but that need will stay the same.”
Donations can be made three different ways: texting “GIVE” to 77513, contributing online at www.unitedwaypaducah.org/give or shopping with the effort’s Amazon Wish List at https://a.co/9TzpcS9.
Most of the schools’ supply inventories were wiped out in the transition to Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) in the spring, as the pandemic shut down all large gatherings.
“Everything was a little more stable before COVID-19, including our families, and so even though we helped a pretty significant amount of families before, the amount of families we helped during the NTI pretty much took us through our reserves,” said LaToya Benberry, the Kids Company Too Family Resource Center coordinator who works with McNabb Elementary School. “We are pretty much on (empty), and we are really dependent on those donors that do help with Stuff the Bus.”
Benberry’s resource center — along with those in other area schools — gets most of what it gives out from this supply drive. This includes pencils, folders, backpacks, notebooks and a variety of other education essentials.
Robyn West, the Kids Company One Coordinator for Clark Elementary School, is in a similar situation, as many of her students were unable to take home their personal supplies before NTI began.
“When we all dismissed for NTI at the end of the year, all of our kids were doing work online or in packets, and for our center we ended up putting together a lot of take-home supply packets so lots of our school supplies were depleted,” West said.
McCracken County High School Youth Services Center director Stacy Thomas is hoping that as many people as possible will take part in this effort to lighten the load on local students and families.
“Right now is when they need us most,” Thomas said. “This year has been one for the books as far as being able to have things on hand to supply our families with just in case the stores close or anything like that happens again.
“We’ve had more families that we were not aware of needing help throughout the school year that need help even more so in this pandemic which we were all caught off guard by.”
The precarious economic situation in the country right now has underscored the importance of this drive for Benberry.
“The whole purpose of a family resource center is to remove any academic or nonacademic barriers to learning,” she said. “It is even more important now that every child have the supplies that they need for each and every child to be successful.
“If something as simple as a notebook or a pencil is all it takes, then we can easily supply that (as a community).”
