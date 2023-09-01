Paducah’s Merryman House Domestic Violence Center is once again gearing up for their annual PaDucky Derby fundraiser.
Each year, the non-profit hosts a rubber-duck race at Montgomery Lake in Paducah’s Noble Park, with top-three contenders earning a cash prize.
When someone adopts a duck, the bottom of the duck is tagged with a randomized number specific to that person. On race day, all of the ducks are launched into the water, and the first to cross the finish line wins.
According to a Facebook post from the organization, 20,000 rubber ducks are up for “adoption” this year. Ducks can be purchased on the PaDucky Derby website or in-person at Banterra Bank locations in Paducah.
Participants can adopt a single duck for $5, a “Quack Pack” of 6 ducks for $25 and a “Flock” of 12 ducks for $50. All proceeds from duck sales go to the Merryman House.
Cash prizes for the top-three winners range from $500 to $2,500. Adoptions officially open on Friday, Sept. 1 and the race is being held October 21.
