Students in Zach Hobbs’ agriculture classes at McCracken County High School are putting their green thumbs to work, hosting the annual plant sale at its greenhouse on the school campus.
The students are selling flowers, vegetable plants like peppers and tomatoes, ferns and several other plants to the public to help raise funds for the high school’s FFA organization.
The sale began Thursday and runs through May 12 and is held at the River Valley AgCredit Greenhouse on the campus of McCracken County High School.
Hobbs’ classes include greenhouse technology — taught in the spring — and greenhouse and crop production, which is taught in the fall. Those classes enable their students to earn dual credit through Murray State University.
“Greenhouse and crop production shows the science behind it, and in the spring, students get hands-on experience,” he said.
MCHS junior Emma Henderson talked about her work with the plant sale and her studies in Hobbs’ classes.
“We planted all of the plants and we water them and deadhead them and make sure they are flourishing,” she said, adding that “deadheading” is when people remove the parts of the plant that haven’t bloomed, enabling the plant to blossom better.
“All the proceeds go to McCracken County FFA to support them in state and national conventions,” she said.
Hobbs said he was proud of the job his students did in preparing for the plant sale.
“We work on customer service skills, some business terms, a little bit of marketing — not as much as we would like to go into — but they kind of get the whole scope of how a business runs,” he said. “It’s really cool to see the students come out and do a lot of hands-on work in the greenhouse.”
Hobbs said his students are typically juniors and seniors with some sophomores taking part as well. Many of the students earn credits toward a Murray State degree.
“In the fall, we have greenhouse and crop production, and students can take dual credit through Murray State University,” he said. “Our ag department offers dual credit in science through Murray State.
“A student can come through here and earn 10 to 12 college credits — up to 15, I think — before they go into college, and (the credits) will work at any public university in Kentucky, and Murray State, especially, if they go into ag.”
Hobbs said he hoped that the plant sale sells out of plants earlier this year than it did last year.
“We’ve got vegetable plants — tomatoes and peppers — hanging baskets, fill-in plants — a lot of great Mothers Day gifts,” he said. “I think it’s going to be a great spring for us.”
The plant sale is open from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday through May 12 while supplies last. More information about the plant sale and a list of prices can be found at mccracken.kyschools.us.
