The Parks & Recreation Department is inviting everyone to enjoy the annual Holiday Market on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Paducah Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
“The Holiday Market is another way to shop local and show your support to the farms and artisans that make up the Paducah Farmers’ Market,” said Parks & Recreation Director Amie Clark. “This event is the perfect way to enjoy the holiday season and find unique gifts for your family and friends.”
This one-day extension of the Paducah Farmers’ Market brings together nearly three dozen local vendors with their products including woodworking, home décor, baked goods, crochet, weaving, pottery, metal working, jewelry and beading, and seasonal goodies, according to a city news release.
Santa will be available from 10 a.m. until noon for pictures. The Rhythm Revue will provide music from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. There also will be a carriage ride through the historic Fountain Avenue neighborhood between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
To park at the Paducah Recreation Center, use the entrances on either North 16th Street or Harahan Boulevard, officials said.
For more information about the Holiday Market, contact the Parks & Recreation Department at 270-444-8508.
