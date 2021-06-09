Annual Empty Bowls Project going drive-thru this year

The Empty Bowls Project returns to Paducah for its 11th year, as the community effort to fight food insecurity continues June 19 at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention & Expo Center.
What started in Michigan nearly 30 years ago by a couple of potters has blossomed into an international grassroots fundraiser to feed people around the globe by selling donated handmade bowls filled with food gifted from local restaurants and giving the proceeds to charity.
Local artist Michael Terra, who serves as the project director for the local effort, has been spearheading the program’s iteration in Paducah — which benefits Community Kitchen — from the start.
“Over the years since we started the Empty Bowls Project here in Paducah, we’ve actually contributed over $300,000 in cash to the Community Kitchen,” Terra said. “It’s pretty amazing what a bunch of folks can do with very little if we add it up carefully.”
Sally Michelson, the executive director of Community Kitchen, is thankful for what the fundraiser allows her organization to accomplish and how it brings people together for a good cause.
“The Empty Bowls Project helps us tremendously with the financial support and also provides a fun time to be together to share in the needs of our community and to feed people,” Michelson said. “We pass that financial income on to our community.”
Michelson estimates that 95% of the funds raised go toward feeding people at the kitchen daily, while the other 5% goes toward other programs at the nonprofit, like rent assistance, transportation and warming centers.
After a year like 2020, the Community Kitchen crew is thankful for any funds that come their way as the number of people being fed by the organization was more than 1,000 people per day for much of the pandemic. Numbers have started to decline, but the group is still dishing out more than 700 meals every day during the week.
The usual formula will have to change this year because of COVID-19 precautions. Instead, it will be a drive-thru operation with a $15 minimum in place per ticket and no food on-site.
The drive-thru will open at the convention center at noon on June 19 and run through 3 p.m. Participants are asked to enter via North 4th Street (by the Holiday Inn) and exit through the rear of the parking lot via Campbell Street.
Every bowl will come pre-bagged and include a variety of treats and coupons for the buyer. It’s Terra’s hope that these coupons will not only serve as an incentive for potential donors but that they help area restaurants recover some of the business lost during the pandemic.
“We’re flipping it around and we’re going to send people to these restaurants that have been so generous to the Empty Bowls Project for years,” he said. “Rather than ask the restaurants to donate food, resources and personnel this year because they have worked so hard just to stay alive for an entire year asking for more from them seems wrong.
“Now when you get your bag, it’s going to be filled with all sorts of stuff and you’ll get to see how many people in the community have added to making it happen and you’ll have a good excuse to go and try these restaurants that are now able to open and serve customers more freely.”
Terra plans to sell more than 500 locally made bowls during the fundraiser and he’s confident the community will come through to support the project again.
“People here are generous, they really are,” he said. “This is a great town for that reason.”
