The McCracken County Public Library is once again asking its patrons and the public to “Drop Your Drawers” as part of its annual campaign to collect new packages of underwear for children in need.
In addition to curbside pickup and drop off of books and movies, patrons and drop off packages of new underwear for boys and girls, preferably sizes 4-16, from Dec. 1-30 at the library.
Donations will help replenish the Merryman House and Paducah Cooperative Ministries’ supplies of emergency underwear and provide direct assistance to each organization.
This is the fourth year for the McCracken County Public Library to participate in the Drop Your Drawers Campaign. In the previous three years, over 3000 pairs of new underwear have been distributed.
Underwear may be dropped off during curbside hours in the special bin in the library’s parking lot. If you are ordering online, you can ship your donation to the library directly at McCracken County Public Library, c/o Drop Your Drawers, 555 Washington St., Paducah, KY 42003.
To view the current curbside hours, to www.mclib.net/curbside.
For more information about the campaign, contact School Outreach Coordinator Matt Jaeger at mjaeger@mclib.net, 270-442-2510, ext. 118.
