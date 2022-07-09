Heading into the dog days of summer, the local American Red Cross chapter is hosting its largest blood donation drive of the year, and the largest blood drive in the area, to help keep the regional blood supply in good shape.
The 39th annual Red Cross Donor Days drive will take place at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention Center on Wednesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. Red Cross of Paducah spokesperson Anthony Tinin said the Red Cross has a goal of collecting at least 300 units at the drive.
With people taking vacations and students out of school for a few months, Tinin said the Red Cross typically sees a decline in donations during the summer. The annual Donor Days drive is meant to help the Red Cross replenish its blood supply in summer months and make sure there are plenty of blood products to help patients in need.
“There are grandmothers, kids, there’s moms and dads that come into the hospital, they’re in a crisis situation, and they need a blood product. And the only way they get what they need is by somebody being kind enough to take their time and effort to donate,” Tinin said.
Donors at the Donor Days drive can either give whole blood or give a “Power Red” donation where two units of red blood cells are collected and other blood components, like plasma and platelets, are separated and returned back into the donor’s bloodstream.
Only about 3% of the population has donated blood, Tinin said. He added the Red Cross relies on those willing to donate blood products so that the organization can get those blood units to area hospitals to help patients who need donated blood products for services such as emergency transfusions, organ transplants and cancer treatment.
Donors must meet certain eligibility requirements, such as height, weight and age requirements, to give blood. Other vital stats such as heart rate, blood pressure and hemoglobin levels are measured onsite. Eligibility requirements can be seen at redcrossblood.org.
Tinin said donors could plan to spend around one hour at the drive to complete the donation process.
All blood donors will receive a free t-shirt while supplies last and will also be entered into an hourly drawing for a $25 gift card. Pizza Inn will also provide free slices of pizza to donors starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the convention center.
Donors are strongly encouraged to complete the Red Cross’s RapidPass on the day of their donation prior to arriving at the donation drive to speed up the donation process upon arrival, Tinin said. RapidPass is a health questionnaire that can be completed online at redcrossblood.org or through the Red Cross Blood Donor app. Once it is completed, donors will receive a bar code to present to Red Cross staff at the donation site.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.