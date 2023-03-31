Being fish and lacking legs, crappie don’t walk, much less run.
Yet, the “crappie run” is the context in which many people first hear of this fish species. I’m sure crappie are spoken of as running in many parts of the world, but inasmuch as the area’s giant reservoirs, Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley, are famed crappie fisheries, this odd attribution is often applied here.
Someone from the Chicago suburbs, one with sport fishing inclinations and a proclivity to travel to satisfy those, will learn you’re from western Kentucky. His first question might be “are the crappie running yet?” Or, depending on the timing, “How was last year’s crappie run?”
I don’t hear references about running crappie as much from locals, especially from coherent crappie anglers. But we all know what it is that this colloquialism references. Crappie generate most interest among fishermen when these fish participate in their annual spawn, the reproduction cycle.
The reason for interest in the spawn is because that is when crappie fishing gets easier for most anglers. Crappie are more catchable then for typical fishermen and even just occasional anglers because there is a general movement of fish towards the shallows, often around visible cover in the water, even near the shorelines, that makes them easier to find.
Depth- and structure-revealing electronics make it possible to catch crappie year-round, but for many fishermen, the spawn is crappie season, the only time to fish for them.
That time is just ahead if not right now. On Kentucky and Barkley lakes, long renown for their crappie fishing, the spawn typically hits a peak in the first half of April. Old sages may tell us that it hits its stride “when oak leaves are the size of squirrels ears,” but the real gauge for spawning crappie is water temperature.
Most crappie spawning activity comes when water temperatures, warming from winter’s cold, rise through the range of 60 to 68 degrees Fahrenheit.
The big lakes this year already have seen reported water temperatures of 60 degrees or a bit warmer. However, those temperatures generally are measured at or near the surface, while deeper temperatures usually are somewhat cooler, especially in embayments where current is subdued.
Also, late winter and spring weather is consistently inconsistent. A few days of warming are often followed by a cold front that sees gains in water temperatures reversed. Consequently, conditions that may nudge crappie toward spawning one day may send them backpedaling the next.
Another factor is nature doesn’t put all its eggs (including crappie eggs) in one basket. All the fish don’t spawn at the same time. There may be a peak of activity, but it is routine for much of the spawn to be stretched over two or three weeks. Beyond that, there will be some even earlier and later than the period that encompasses most spawning.
The whole process of the spawn starts soon after the water temperatures begin to rise from winter lows. By the time the liquid is moderating through the lower 50s, crappie schools are moving from deep water structure along creek channels into major and secondary bays.
Typically, when temperatures are in the upper 50s, male crappie begin moving into shallow areas where they begin preparing spawning sites, beds, in advance of the females. Beds may be located 2-20 feet deep, but common spawning depths on Kentucky and Barkley range from about 3 to 8 feet.
Old-time crappie fishermen will recall when spawning crappie often could be caught on the big lakes in knee-deep water. That’s more of a rarity nowadays because of the clearing trend on the reservoirs, especially on Kentucky Lake, since the “good old days” of the 1970s and earlier. Clearer water means more light penetration, and crappie shy away from that in the shallowest areas.
Many female crappie begin moving shallow at water temperatures around 60 degrees, give or take a bit. The water may have to stay that warm for a couple of days before the female fish to take it seriously.
When a female is ready for the procreative act, she swims into the spawning zone where she is apt to be met by a male that escorts her to a nesting site. Instinct prevails, and the male coaxes her to spew out a cloud of sticky eggs. The guy crappie fertilizes them to set the seeds of baby crappie.
The female usually moves back out a short distance after spawning, lingers a bit, and then she may return for another run or two to spawn with other males at other nests. Genetic diversity results. Biologists say a single mature female may eject many as 160,000 eggs for males to fertilize during the entire spawning season.
A male crappie will guard his nest for a few days after spawning. He usually stays until shortly after the fertilized eggs hatch into fry. When the male departs, the tiny fry are on their own.
After their reproduction chores, crappie of both sexes backtrack a little deeper to pre-spawn staging areas. They may linger day or two there before easing out along migration routes back toward deeper haunts.
Crappie are driven by instincts to reproduce each spring. That’s why they make the trek shallow and play the mating game. With anglers eagerly reacting, the spawn triggers what might be called a run of crappie fishermen.
