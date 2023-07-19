“Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver
The opioid-abuse pandemic affected many families in the early 2000s and continues to tear at the fabric of society even today. Substance abuse, broken homes, poor educational systems, overworked and underpaid government protection services, and so much more, affect the United States almost like a well-oiled machine. Sometimes, it feels that there is no hope or end in sight. The Appalachian region is no stranger to its destruction, and against this backdrop is where “Demon Copperhead” is set.
“Demon Copperhead” is the story about a boy named Damon who grows up in the Appalachian Mountains. His mom struggles with drug addiction and makes such poor decisions that his life is changed forever. Shortly, Damon ends up in foster care and is passed from house to house. He makes friends along the way, and he makes a lot of enemies. The dog-eat-dog world he lives in teaches him to be street smart. He is a bright young man, but his circumstances are dire and an uphill battle. He tries to be different, but without even realizing it, he ends up in the same predicament as his mother. Demon is a nickname for Damon, and he is called Copperhead because of the coppery red hair he has. In the spirit of Charles Dickens, Kingsolver paints for us a picture of what poverty does to children and the adults around them.
I adopted three children out of foster care here in Kentucky. They were older kids because, like Damon mentions in the book, “no one wants the older kids — everyone wants babies.” My children were also placed into the foster care system because their parents were addicted to painkillers and other drugs, and they neglected them. Like Damon, they were bounced around several times by their family members and other foster homes. And the number of children in foster care continues to grow every year. Kentucky currently is ranked fifth in the nation as the state with the highest rate of child abuse and neglect according to a Spectrum News article in 2022. This is good news, since Kentucky in 2018 was ranked first. This is why this book really hit close to home for me. It gave me the perspective of the neglected child. It gave me his hopes, the way he coped, his desire for human connection and the longing to belong and to have a family. And as I was dragged into the story, I got lost in Damon’s life and before I knew it, he was addicted to opioids just like his mom. He didn’t mean to become dependent, but life happened and there was no one who cared enough to slow down that life.
Throughout the book we see that Demon is special. He has talents. He’s tall and can draw very well, and thankfully a few people here and there notice just enough to help change the course of his life, but not without a cost. But what about those who don’t stand out or who don’t have special talents? What happens to those children? I strongly recommend “Demon Copperhead” to all. It is an amazing story of survival, pain and hope. I loved the whole book up until the end, and only because of the end is why I cannot give this book five stars.
It is a solid 4.5 stars for me though. The book is crass and has a lot of bad language in it. There is a lot of drug use throughout the book. There is also child and domestic abuse and neglect. This book can be triggering. I would recommend only 17-year-olds and adults to read it. This book has a Goodreads rating of 4.53 and is 546 pages long.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.