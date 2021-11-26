Animal control officers work to help animals in trouble

There are a number of jobs that may be considered “thankless.” That may be too harsh a word, but they are jobs that often get overlooked or that people know little about what those workers do until they are needed.
Being an animal control officer is often one of those kinds of jobs. Like city or county positions, an animal control officer for McCracken County is nominated to the governing body and approved by its representatives.
James Holler, the animal control officer, works for the city of Paducah as well as McCracken County. He said his job deals with the welfare of animals.
“Our main goal, day-to-day, is trying to find lost pets and get them back to their owner as quickly as possible,” he said. “The Humane Society is kind of a second resort if we can’t find the owner, if (the animal) is not microchipped or if we can’t find the owner closeby, we will take them to the Humane Society and post them on the internet.
“The rest of our day is spent doing welfare checks, making sure the animals are being taken care of the way they should be.”
Holler said his office has dealt with animal hoarding calls, where someone has brought several animals to their home and are not taking care of them properly.
“Some of the bigger ones, of course, are the hoarding cases where there will be multiple dogs, sometimes over 100 animals,” he said. “It may not just be dogs; it may be dogs, horses, pigs, cattle — everything combined.
“Lately, we’ve had a run of emaciated dogs showing up. We’re not sure where they’re coming from or anything. You never know if they’re going to make it or not when they’re in real bad shape. We’ve had three in the past week-and-a-half. Two didn’t make it, but we think one is going to make it.”
Holler said he has been in animal rescue for several years in some form or fashion before being named director of the department of animal control by the fiscal court last March after serving in the department for about a year and a half.
“This was just the next logical step in that journey, I guess,” he said. “It just kind of happened, honestly. I wasn’t going to leave my dogs that I was working on. They offered this job to me several times, and I always had dogs that I was working on.
“By the time I got those dogs healthy and adopted out, there would be a new batch of dogs. Then, COVID hit and all of a sudden, all the dogs were adopted. I figured it was a good time to take a chance.”
Holler said part of what he enjoys about being in animal control is working with animals, something he had done for a while.
“Before, every (animal) that I had was one that had been taken or an owner had given up on,” he said. “The big difference here is evaluating the situation, seeing if it’s one that does need help or doesn’t.
“(Monday) night, out of five calls, we took one animal that was actually needing help. The rest of them had vet documentation and just health reasons, but people see them and think they’re sick — which is fine. If we don’t get calls we don’t know (animals in need) are there.”
The department of animal control also consists of assistant Whitley Devary and volunteer Dave Houston.
Holler said he can retrain aggressive animals in an effort to make them become more civil with a goal toward adoption.
“We do not euthanize unless it’s extreme aggression or suffering,” he said. “If it’s just aggression, we’ll try to train it out of them.
“We don’t (euthanize) for overcrowding, we don’t do it because they’ve had bad humans. It’s just something neither one of us wants to do unless we absolutely have to do it.”
Holler said he and Devary will often house the dogs themselves, feeding them and giving them medication.
“We don’t stop when we clock out,” he said. “We keep working. We try to keep it as sane and easy-going and try to keep everything under control in the county and make sure none of them are freezing to death. We were out until midnight (Monday) night doing welfare checks.”
Devary said the job can be difficult when they come across an animal that has been abused or starved to the point of near-death — or worse.
“You want to at least say if they don’t make it, if they’re too far off, if they’re too sick — whether they have heartworms or some sort of cancer at that point — that the best week or month that they had possible was for the last part of their life,” Devary said.
“Some of them, you can look at and know that they may have never had a good life up until that point, which is really sad.”
Devary said many people believe animal control brings sick animals immediately to the Humane Society or a veterinarian’s office to have it euthanized.
“That is 100% not the case,” Devary said. “Even the aggressive ones, we try to figure out what’s wrong and we try to fix it and rectify the situation to get them back into a good home.”
“The Humane Society is a no-kill shelter,” Holler said. “We’re really on the same page as far as trying to help the animals. They’ll do anything they can to get an animal we find a home. They’ll do anything they can to keep an animal from going to a bad home. They work with us when we take an animal in to foster.”
