BARDWELL — Angela Wiley Ballard, 56, of Bardwell, died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.
She worked for American Commercial Barge Line.
She is survived by her son, Timothy Egger and stepson, Frankie Egger, of Paducah; her mother, Sharon Self Owens, of Bardwell; one sister, Sharon Cierzniewski, of Loxahatchee, Florida; three brothers, Joe Wiley, Gilbertsville, Billy J. Wiley, Columbus, and Curtis Turley, Benton; a stepgranddaughter; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jewell C. Wiley, and one brother, Jewell C. “Outlaw” Wiley.
Visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Bardwell.
Expressions of sympathy may include donations in memory of Angela Ballard to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation: PO Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502.
