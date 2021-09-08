Sprocket announced three companies Tuesday as the 2021 winners of the “1ST50K” pitch competition, after they topped other finalists and even more applicants.
The Paducah nonprofit, which partnered up with Cape Girardeau, Missouri-based Codefi to launch the competition, received nearly 200 applications from around the world. Nine finalists were chosen and introduced to the community this summer during “Techfest,” where they showed demo products, according to a news release.
The finalists also took part in “Pitch Day,” where a group of local entrepreneurs, executives, and technology specialists made recommendations to competition directors about the winners. The 1ST50K competition aims to help bring software-based businesses to Paducah.
“We’re just thrilled ... It’s a part of a bigger strategy, but it’s a great way to have just some innovative minds injected into the community and to start that kind of work,” Sprocket Founder Monica Bilak told The Sun.
“It’s going to be really fun, I think, and it’s going to be exciting for the community to get to meet with and work with these folks as well.”
The winners are: Noninvasive Diagnostic Instruments, of St. Louis, Missouri; Seamly Systems, of Huntsville, Alabama; and Cuddly Tails, of New York City, New York. After a due diligence process, Sprocket said the companies were awarded $50,000 in “non-dilutive” funding and will move to Paducah to join an upcoming cohort on Oct. 1.
Noninvasive Diagnostic Instruments helps provide “cost-effective, convenient, and rapid non-invasive point-of-care blood cholesterol testing” for patients and health care providers, according to Sprocket.
The Alabama company, Seamly Systems, develops “scalable technology” that assists fashion’s digital transformation to increase profits, reduce waste and heighten creativity for any size fashion business.
Meanwhile, CuddlyTails is described by Sprocket as a technology platform that helps match dog owners with pre-verified and screened neighborhood sitters and walkers.
“For the 1ST50K, we give each company $50,000,” Bilak said.
“They do have to meet milestones as they’re here and get on that growth trajectory. We raised $150,000, so three companies. We’ve been raising it for like, I guess about the past year. It’s private and public funds.”
Bilak said the companies will have offices in Sprocket’s co-working space, and the companies will be here for at least a year. Sprocket has been working on a buildout at the Coke Plant, and she expects it will be moving in later this year.
According to the news release, 1ST50K awardees have created nearly 40 jobs and generated more than an estimated $2 million in economic impact in Cape Girardeau since 2019, citing information from a recent Economic Modeling Systems report.
“We are confident we will see the same success in Paducah in the coming years,” 1ST50K Program Director Sarah Gant said.
“We are pleased to attract a highly-innovative set of startup founders to work with the talented group of local entrepreneurs in the competition committee.”
Sprocket also noted the $50,000 awards are made equity-free as an “incentive to keep or help relocate” digital companies and people to the region.
Sprocket credits sponsorships from public and private institutions for making this possible: McCracken County Fiscal Court, Triangle Enterprise, Independence Bank, Silicon River Capital, Kalleo Technologies, James Stapleton, Susan Baier, Julie Tennyson, Ken Wheeler, Sandra Wilson, Connie Johnson, Jill Poimboeuf, and an anonymous donor.
Follow Kelly Farrell on Twitter, @KellyAFarrell11
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.