'An Evening Upstairs' can be found on Facebook

Fans of the McCracken County Public Library program “An Evening Upstairs” may be surprised that they no longer have to go to the upstairs portion of the library to see it, nor do they have to wait until the evening.
Bobbie Wrinkle, the adult programs coordinator at the library, said the program has taken a hiatus from being presented to a live audience at the library and will be provided online.
The featured speaker comes to the library and the program is recorded in the meeting room and released on the library’s Facebook Live page at the same day and time as the programs were held: 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month.
The first program to be shown in this format is “Black History Month: African American Lives and Landscapes on the Lower Tennessee River,” featuring archaeologist Christopher Thornock, the Heritage program manager at the Land Between the Lakes.
It will be available online at 7 p.m. on Feb. 10 and anytime after that. Programs can be seen at the library’s Facebook page by searching “mclibdotnet” at Facebook.com.
Access to this or a selection of other library programs, including children’s programs, can also be found by going to mclib.net, click on the “Events” tab and click on “MCLIB-TV on YouTube.”
“It’s called ‘Facebook Live,’ but (recording and editing it ahead of time) gives us a chance to make sure that instead of doing it live and all of a sudden, you’re having trouble with your internet or something,” Wrinkle said.
“It will be a really clear, crisp, nice program.”
The library is open to provide other services, so those who do not have internet access at their homes who want to see the program can go to the library at any time and watch it through their computers.
Wrinkle said the library has been recording programs for a couple of months and posting them on YouTube and is proud to be able to feature the program she created 27 years ago.
“(‘An Evening Upstairs’) was 25 years old a couple of years ago — we had a big kickoff and won awards and all that stuff,” she said. “We just celebrated our 25th anniversary and we had all of these great programs ready to roll, and then COVID happened.
“We stopped meeting upstairs for a little bit at a time — I think two or three months — and then, the library was closed. I thought, ‘Let’s create a (program) series that we can do online.’ So, we created MCLIB Live. We had Milner & Orr (Funeral Home personnel) talk about grief in the time of COVID, and all kinds of interesting programs.”
As the year moved forward, the number of COVID-19 cases began to go down.
“This went on for a while, and we had 2,000 people in the whole year,” Wrinkle said. “Then, last September, the library director said, ‘The COVID numbers are getting better. I think you’re ready to meet upstairs again.’
“And then, the numbers started to get scary again. We had planned a program with Lew Jetton, and he was going to do a program about John Prine: his connection to Kentucky — it was all biographical and in between, (Jetton) would do John Prine music — but the numbers kept going up, so that’s how we started doing live-streaming.”
Wrinkle said the Feb. 10 event promises to be as interesting as previous “Evening Upstairs” programs have been.
“The program covers whole communities of these groups of people who were in LBL and the families and the iron industry and the farming and what happened to them and the family connections,” she said. “It was just a fabulous presentation.”
The program was filmed Wednesday at the library.
For more information about “An Evening Upstairs” or other library programs or services, visit the library at 555 Washington St., call 270-442-2510 or go to mclib.net.
