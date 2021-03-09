A pair of women walk with a stroller in Fort Jefferson Hill Park just outside of Wickliffe on U.S. 51, a part of Kentucky’s Great River Road. On Monday, the Great River Road received a federal designation, Gov. Andy Beshear announced, as it was selected for inclusion in the America’s Byways collection. The road is a portion of a 10-state Great River Road National Scenic Byway and follows the Mississippi River through Ballard, Carlisle, Hickman and Fulton counties. The stretch of roadway also was designated an All-American Road. The Carlisle County Fiscal Court submitted the application for nomination on behalf of the Kentucky Mississippi River Parkway Commission.
An All-American Road
- By DEREK OPERLE doperle@paducahsun.com
