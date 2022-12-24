METROPOLIS, Ill. — “I like seeing her like that,” said Hazel Harvill, as she glanced over and saw her great-granddaughter and foster daughter talking, smiling and laughing with Metropolis Police Detective Travis Wilkins.
Iree Jordan, 6, was one of 13 children to participate in the department’s first Shop with a Cop.
Wilkins and eight other volunteers from the police department — Chief Harry Masse, Detective Sgt. Michael Kennedy, Sgt. John McNeely, Cpl. Jim Corry, Officer Christian Cepeda, Officer Roger Giltner, Officer Thomas Garner and administrative assistant Tina Abney — accompanied the children and their guardians to Walmart on Saturday, Dec. 17. The children, ranging from 2 to 14, each had $250 to spend on anything they wanted, excluding electronics.
Needless to say, the toy department took a pretty hard hit as the young shoppers selected bicycles, remote-controlled big trucks, Barbies and more, including a wide selection of items from movies, such as “Jurassic Park,” “Black Panther,” “Star Wars,” “Spider-Man,” “Transformers” and others. While some grabbed items and put them in the cart, others were a little more selective, taking time to look over boxes and ask prices.
The afternoon was the idea of Wilkins.
“When I was in the academy, there was a bunch of them talking about doing it up north,” he said.
He took the idea to Masse.
“I just wanted to give back,” Wilkins said. “I just wanted to be able to help the kids and show them we’re not the bad guys.”
The department received the names of 19 children in total from Metropolis Elementary School and Massac County Mental Health. Officers shopped for the six who couldn’t attend Saturday using contributed lists.
“I’m having a good day right now,” said 7-year-old Craig Montgomery, after picking out a bike and a lot of toys, including a couple of things for his sister.
“That’s always the touching part of it,” Masse said. “There’s always those kids who, although it’s supposed to be for them, they’ll get something for their brother or mom.”
Wilkins went to area businesses for donations to make the day possible.
“This is a very generous community,” Kennedy said.
One hundred% of Shop with a Cop was funded through $6,050 in contributions from Kiwanis Club of Metropolis, RE/MAX Advantage and agents, Rick’s Auto, Super Suds, Funshine Daycare, C&W Automotive, C&W Towing, Sully’s Billiards Bar & Grill, Big John, Massac Memorial Hospital, Country Financial, James Little, John Forster, Motel 6, Burnham’s Collision Center & Towing, Metropolis Rotary Club, Edward Jones Tim Milano office, Gower Insurance, Dr. Brett Bechtel, Metropolis Drugs II and Legence Bank.
“We thank them for their contributions,” Masse said. “Everyone complains that nothing gets done, that the police don’t do anything, that crime is rampant, but when we ask for help, the silent majority comes through.”
And that’s appreciated by the guardians, too.
“It’s really helpful,” said Mariah Rucker, a mother of four who was accompanying her oldest three, about the event. “It really is. It’s been a rough year.”
“I think this is an absolutely terrific thing the police are doing,” Harvill echoed. “These kids need all the good role models they can get. They need interaction with them to know they’re good guys.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.